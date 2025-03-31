Newspaper icon
Qantas Super, ART merger official

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 31 MAR 2025   12:48PM

Qantas Super and Australian Retirement Trust (ART) officially merged on March 29.

About 25,000 members with $9 billion in funds under management (FUM) have moved from Qantas Super to ART.

Qantas Super chief executive Michael Clancy said: "It has been our profound privilege and honour to serve our current members and the tens of thousands of former Qantas employees who have previously been members."

ART had nearly 2.5 million member accounts and $310.2 billion in FUM at the end of June 2024, according to APRA statistics.

"As we pass the baton to ART, it is the close of this present chapter in the fund's history and the beginning of another - with the establishment of the Qantas Group Super Plan in ART. And although this is a bittersweet moment for the Qantas Super team, I am super confident that merging Qantas Super into ART is in the best financial interests of our members," Clancy said on LinkedIn.

Qantas Super announced it was exploring merger options in September 2023, and that it had entered into an agreement to merge with ART in July 2024.

"Qantas Super was founded in 1939 to provide retirement benefits to Qantas Group employees. In the 86 years since, we've been delivering on that commitment; through the turmoil of World War II, economic highs and lows, the technological change of the 21st century and everything in between," Clancy said.

Most Qantas Super members will benefit from lower administration and investment fees in the Qantas Group Super Plan in ART.

For example, ART's annual fixed administration fee for the Qantas Group Super Plan is currently $52 per year compared to Qantas Super's $70.

Their asset-based administration fee will reduce from 0.23% p.a. in Qantas Super to 0.05% p.a. in ART.

