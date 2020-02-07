NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Regulatory
Push for more foreign investment
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 7 FEB 2020   12:12PM

The Australian government is being urged to promote more foreign investment in Australia.

Atlas Advisors is calling on the Australian government to recognise the long-term benefits of foreign investors for the economy by increasing incentives under the Significant Investor Visa scheme.

Executive chair of Atlas, Guy Hedley said the fund manager entirely supported the government's review of the scheme and its efforts to maximise the opportunities and benefits the country gets from foreign investment.

"The Significant Investor Visa program has brought in billions to the Australian economy, assisting the growth of Australian companies and startups, creating employment opportunities and increasing our exports," Hedley said.

"However the hard figures do not account for the longer-term economic and other benefits of the scheme."

Hedley said the economic impact of the scheme is currently measured only across the four-year investment period of the visa.

"This does not account for the impact super wealthy migrants have on the Australian economy for the years after they obtain permanent residency," Hedley said.

"These new migrants not only pour billions of dollars into our economy, they also bring skills, expertise and experience that is assisting Australia to enhance its competitiveness in global trade and build better links with international markets. These effects last for generations."

Hedley urged the Australian government to remain committed to the SIV program and to strengthen incentives for applicants.

"The federal government's recognition of the value and contribution that our new migrants make is critical to encouraging ongoing investment in Australia."

The scheme allows high net wealth individuals are granted permanent residency once they have invested at least $5 million in Australian capital projects, shares or corporate and government bonds.

Those against the scheme, including the Productivity Commission, believe the benefits are negligible and only serve to benefit the visa holders and fund managers.

The commission called for the scheme to be terminated back in 2016 after it was created by the Gillard government in 2012.

Read more: Guy HedleyAtlas AdvisorsProductivity Commission
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Super consumer body grateful for intervention
FSC hails super choice amendments
Underperformers should not be allowed new members: Silk
The cost of mental illness
Consumers trust super funds about as much as banks
No one reads the PDS: ASIC
SMSFs not for everybody: ASIC
Spotlight on super welcomed
Retirement income under review
Super Consumers Australia launches, slams MySuper products
Editor's Choice
Magellan cracks $100 billion
KANIKA SOOD
The global equities powerhouse cracked $100 billion at January end but no one at their offices is popping the champagne.
Calls for review of advice regulation
HARRISON WORLEY
CPA Australia is campaigning government for a state funded review into the regulatory frameworks overseeing financial advice, which it believes alienate consumers and small business from the sector.
Where to from here?
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
On the anniversary of the Royal Commission's final report, AFA chief executive Phil Kewin reflects on the year that was and how the playbook - and rules - changed for advisers.
Industry fund risk lead resigns
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The chief risk and compliance officer at a $9.5 billion industry superannuation fund has resigned.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Angelique Aksenoff
Senior Compliance Consultant
Assured Support
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Financial Standard
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
7
Chief Economists Forum 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
MAR
24
Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Should the Retirement Income Review revise the regulatory settings for Comprehensive Income Products for Retirement (CIPRs)?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Louise Walsh
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FUTURE GENERATION INVESTMENT COMPANY
Future Generation chief executive Louise Walsh isn't the kind of person who waits for an opportunity to fall at her feet; she creates them herself. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something OSTtPvKG