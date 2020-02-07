Push for more foreign investment

The Australian government is being urged to promote more foreign investment in Australia.

Atlas Advisors is calling on the Australian government to recognise the long-term benefits of foreign investors for the economy by increasing incentives under the Significant Investor Visa scheme.

Executive chair of Atlas, Guy Hedley said the fund manager entirely supported the government's review of the scheme and its efforts to maximise the opportunities and benefits the country gets from foreign investment.

"The Significant Investor Visa program has brought in billions to the Australian economy, assisting the growth of Australian companies and startups, creating employment opportunities and increasing our exports," Hedley said.

"However the hard figures do not account for the longer-term economic and other benefits of the scheme."

Hedley said the economic impact of the scheme is currently measured only across the four-year investment period of the visa.

"This does not account for the impact super wealthy migrants have on the Australian economy for the years after they obtain permanent residency," Hedley said.

"These new migrants not only pour billions of dollars into our economy, they also bring skills, expertise and experience that is assisting Australia to enhance its competitiveness in global trade and build better links with international markets. These effects last for generations."

Hedley urged the Australian government to remain committed to the SIV program and to strengthen incentives for applicants.

"The federal government's recognition of the value and contribution that our new migrants make is critical to encouraging ongoing investment in Australia."

The scheme allows high net wealth individuals are granted permanent residency once they have invested at least $5 million in Australian capital projects, shares or corporate and government bonds.

Those against the scheme, including the Productivity Commission, believe the benefits are negligible and only serve to benefit the visa holders and fund managers.

The commission called for the scheme to be terminated back in 2016 after it was created by the Gillard government in 2012.