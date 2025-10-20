Newspaper icon
Public feedback welcomed for Life Code improvements

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  MONDAY, 20 OCT 2025   12:35PM

The independent review of the Life Insurance Code of Practice (Life Code) has released a consultation paper, setting out key questions to stakeholders and the public on how the Life Code can improve consumer benefits and insurers' conduct.

The review was initiated by the Council of Australian Life Insurers (CALI) in July and is being led by former ASIC deputy chair Peter Kell.

The consultation paper delves into Life Code compliance and enforceability, while checking whether consumer commitments - within the Code - are effective and easily comprehensible.

It also asks if vulnerable customers are "adequately" supported by life insurers, and how well insurers communicate with customers, especially during claims.

The recent rise in total permanent disability (TPD) claims for mental health has positioned the topic as the first of many key considerations in the consultation.

Last week, CALI stated that it is developing an industry action plan for mental health claims over the next 12 months, a move to ensure all claimants are assessed appropriately.

Some questions in relation to mental illness in the paper include:

  • "Are the current commitments in the Code adequate to ensure that customers who experience mental ill-health are dealt with transparently and fairly?"
  • "Do you have any feedback on the practical operation of the prohibition on blanket mental health exclusions? Are there changes to the Code that could support more consistent adherence to this requirement?"
  • "How could the Code promote compliance with the Disability Discrimination Act 1992 and best practice in mental health underwriting?"
There are also other subjects relating to family and domestic violence, First Nations customers, financial hardship, and more.

Kell said the consultation paper is an important step in developing recommendations to meet evolving standards and ensure consumer benefits.

"The Life Code plays a vital role in setting clear expectations for how life insurers interact with their customers," Kell said.

"This review is an opportunity to hear directly from customers and organisations who use, rely on, and are affected by the Life Code.

"I welcome feedback from consumers, advocacy organisations, life insurers and other industry participants and other stakeholders."

Submissions are invited from all interested organisations and individuals by December 15, with feedback to contribute to an interim report which will be released for further consultation in early 2026.

