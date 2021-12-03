Proposed reforms could simplify advice

Fresh proposals from the Australian Law Reform Commission aim to simplify several complex areas of financial advice legislation.

The ALRC is proposing sweeping changes to financial services law, including changes that affect the advice industry, tabled in parliament on November 30.

After surveying a gamut of corporations and analysing the web financial services legislation, the ALRC makes 16 recommendations and asks eight questions about how the Corporations Act 2001 should be simplified and rationalised in the first of four reports, Financial Services Legislation: Interim Report A.

At a high level, the ALRC wants to tackle six problems: incomplete understandings of legislative complexity; complex definitions; difficulties navigating definitions; overly prescriptive legislation; obscured policy goals and norms of conduct; and difficulties administering complex legislation.

For the financial advice industry, the ALRC wants to "decouple" 'personal advice' from the definition of 'financial service' and eliminate the term 'financial product advice'.

In one proposal the ALRC recommends: "Section 766A(1) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) should be amended by removing from the definition of 'financial service' the term 'financial product advice' and substituting 'general advice'."

It also wants to rehash the renaming issue of whether the labels 'general advice' and 'personal advice' should remain as is, given that no blanket rule has been set in stone.

Therefore, the ALRC is pushing for a replacement term that "corresponds intuitively with the substance of the definition".

Whether the definitions of 'retail clients' and 'wholesale clients' should be reframed is also in the firing line

The ALRC asks if the definition of 'retail clients' should be applied to general insurance products, superannuation products, retirement savings account products, and traditional trustee company services.

While the federal government has yet to release the terms of reference for the Quality of Advice Review in 2022, the ALRC anticipates that it will consider the findings before making recommendations in its final report due 20 November 2023.

Stakeholders can voice their feedback and concerns until 25 February 2022.

The ALRC's second interim report will be released in September 2022 and the last interim report is slated for August 2023.