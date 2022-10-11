Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment
Sponsored by

Proposed CFD class action targets IG Markets

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 11 OCT 2022   11:09AM

Piper Alderman and Omni Bridgeway are preparing a class action against IG Markets on behalf of investors who collectively lost an estimated $800 million or more trading contracts for difference (CFDs).

The proposed action involves up to 20,000 "everyday Australian investors" who apparently lost the money trading CFDs which the claim alleges are consistently marketed to inexperienced investors by IG Markets. It also alleges IG Markets facilitated the trades without adequate checks and balances.

CFDs are banned in some countries, including the US, while ASIC placed strict conditions on them to stem significant losses seen in 2020. According to Investment Trends, 117,000 people placed at least one CFD or FX trade in 2020; between March and April 2020, more than $774 million was lost trading CFDs, ASIC found.

The regulator imposed a product intervention order on the issue and distribution of CFDs in March 2021. In the first three months of the order, ASIC reported average net losses reduced 94% to $22 million.

Sponsored by iShares
Access 6 powerful tech themes in 1 ETF

A review by ASIC found 72% of retail investors who'd traded CFDs had lost money. Piper Alderman and Omni Bridgeway say ASIC data suggests more than $800 million has been lost by those that did so through IG Markets.

"There is now overwhelming evidence that highly-leverage CFDs should never have been marketed to everyday Australian investors who had little or no experience in trading such complex products," Piper Alderman partner Martin del Gallego said.

"CFDs are little more than a form of gambling which has left tens of thousands of Australians out of pocket.

"Our proposed class action will seek to recover these losses for investors who should never have been exposed to trading in such complex, high-risk products."

The claim will allege investors suffered losses in circumstances where their objectives, financial situations and needs were inadequately assessed and where the risks of investing were inadequately disclosed, the two firms said.

It is anticipated it will also advance allegations of unconscionable conduct and misleading and deceptive conduct, they added.

IG Markets was contacted for comment.

Read more: CFDsIG MarketsASICPiper AldermanOmni BridgewayInvestment TrendsMartin del Gallego
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

AFSL boss banned by ASIC
Court dismisses Mayfair 101 appeal
FPA seeks broader scope for CSLR
Regulators to face committee scrutiny
Industry funding model discussion commences
ASIC issues stop order on third property fund
Court dismisses CBA, CFS conflicted remuneration case
Tech providers support QAR SOA proposals
ASIC FAR drops as deadline looms
ASIC updates remediation rules

Editor's Choice

First Sentier hires to new ESG role

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS  |   12:39PM
First Sentier Investors has hired a high-profile responsible investment expert to a newly created ESG role.

AFSL boss banned by ASIC

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   11:57AM
ASIC imposed banning orders on Quantum Funds Management managing director Peter Gribble for failing to pay $2.5 million in Australian Financial Complaints Authority determinations.

Financial stability risks escalate: RBA

ANDREW MCKEAN
Financial stability risks have increased as global financial conditions continue to tighten, according to the Reserve Bank of Australia's Financial Stability Review.

US state public pensions fragile: Report

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:20PM
The volatility and fragility of US pension funds makes clear that state and local retirement systems collectively aren't going to invest their way out of their poor funded status, an Equable report says.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
10

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
16

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
23-24

FPA Professionals Congress 

FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Is it acceptable for ratings research houses to double as product issuers?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Chantal Giles

MANAGING DIRECTOR
BLACKROCK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED
It was while working in hospitality halfway around the world that BlackRock managing director and head of wealth, Australasia Chantal Giles all but secured her future at the investment giant. Now, almost 20 years later, the hospitality remains - and in more ways than one. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.