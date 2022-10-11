Proposed CFD class action targets IG Markets

Piper Alderman and Omni Bridgeway are preparing a class action against IG Markets on behalf of investors who collectively lost an estimated $800 million or more trading contracts for difference (CFDs).

The proposed action involves up to 20,000 "everyday Australian investors" who apparently lost the money trading CFDs which the claim alleges are consistently marketed to inexperienced investors by IG Markets. It also alleges IG Markets facilitated the trades without adequate checks and balances.

CFDs are banned in some countries, including the US, while ASIC placed strict conditions on them to stem significant losses seen in 2020. According to Investment Trends, 117,000 people placed at least one CFD or FX trade in 2020; between March and April 2020, more than $774 million was lost trading CFDs, ASIC found.

The regulator imposed a product intervention order on the issue and distribution of CFDs in March 2021. In the first three months of the order, ASIC reported average net losses reduced 94% to $22 million.

A review by ASIC found 72% of retail investors who'd traded CFDs had lost money. Piper Alderman and Omni Bridgeway say ASIC data suggests more than $800 million has been lost by those that did so through IG Markets.

"There is now overwhelming evidence that highly-leverage CFDs should never have been marketed to everyday Australian investors who had little or no experience in trading such complex products," Piper Alderman partner Martin del Gallego said.

"CFDs are little more than a form of gambling which has left tens of thousands of Australians out of pocket.

"Our proposed class action will seek to recover these losses for investors who should never have been exposed to trading in such complex, high-risk products."

The claim will allege investors suffered losses in circumstances where their objectives, financial situations and needs were inadequately assessed and where the risks of investing were inadequately disclosed, the two firms said.

It is anticipated it will also advance allegations of unconscionable conduct and misleading and deceptive conduct, they added.

IG Markets was contacted for comment.