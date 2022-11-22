Property trusts hit with stop orders

MPG Funds Management Limited (MPG) has been banned from offering or distributing two of its property trusts to retail investors because of poor target market determinations (TMDs).

The interim stop orders, implemented by ASIC, prohibit MPG from issuing interests in, giving a product disclosure statement for, or providing general advice to retail clients recommending investments in two of its trusts.

The MPG Bulky Goods Retail Trust and the MPG Essential Services Property Trust are solely invested in a concentrated portfolio of commercial properties and have an investment term, during which investors have no ongoing withdrawal rights and employ leverage, thus increasing the level of risk.

ASIC said it was concerned that MPG did not appropriately consider these features and risks in determining the target markets for the trusts.

It also considered that the distribution conditions in the TMDs did not meet the appropriateness requirement under the design and distribution obligations (DDO) because these conditions were not specific enough to make it likely for the trusts to reach consumers in the target market.

Lastly, ASIC said that the TMDs did not adequately specify the information that distributors must report for MPG to promptly identify the occurrence of a review trigger that would suggest that the TMDs were no longer appropriate, the period for reporting this information to MPG, and the review triggers for the TMDs.

The interim stop order is valid for 21 days unless revoked earlier.

ASIC will consider making a final order if its concerns are not addressed in a timely manner.

"The interim orders were made to protect retail investors from potentially investing in funds that may not be suitable for their financial objectives, situation or needs," it said.

To date, it has issued 15 DDO interim stop orders, including the interim orders for MPG's trusts.