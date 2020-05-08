Prodigy boutique to continue

It's business as usual at Flinders Investment Partners, after its multi-boutique partner Prodigy decided to shut in March.

On March 18, Steve Tucker's Prodigy Investment Partners closed its doors after about six years of operation, after its joint venture partner Euroz pulled out.

At the time, two of Prodigy's three boutique partners (Dalton Street Capital and Equus Point Capital) wound up their funds while the responsible entity Equity Trustees was considering alternative arrangements for small caps manager Flinders.

Soon after the March 18 announcement, EQT gave Prodigy the green light to run its fund, deciding it was in the best interest of the investors.

Flinders' investors have now been advised the fund will transition to its own service providers on or around May 18.

Flinders Investment Partners was the only well-performing boutique in Prodigy's three-boutique stable. It returned 6.2% above the benchmark S&P/ASX Small Ords in the 12 months to February end.

It is managed by Andrew Mouchacca and Richard Macdougall, both of whom had previously worked at Contango Asset Management.

Prodigy was an 80/20 joint venture with Euroz, which was looking to expand its funds management presence to the east coast.

Tucker was a director of Euroz-owned fund manager Westoz Investment Company when the JV came about.