Financial Planning
Processes are the problem, not people: Count Financial
BY ALLY SELBY  |  WEDNESDAY, 13 MAY 2020   12:28PM

The majority of the problems faced by practices in delivering advice efficiently can be attributed to process issues not people, according to Count Financial.

Countplus acquired the Count Financial from the Commonwealth Bank late last year for just $2.5 million and has since been working to transform Count Financial into a more profitable business, including implementing new technological solutions to improve efficiencies.

Over the last six months, Count Financial has been transitioning to become the "licensee of the future", enhancing its offerings with technological solutions which it says has saved it an estimated 37,000 in adviser hours .

This includes a custom Xplan system, which allows a Statement of Advice to be produced in less time so that advisers can focus on onboarding clients.

"These refinements, and a simplification and enhancement of quality assurance processes around the provision of advice, have allowed Count advisers to deliver an increase of 31% in advice documents in the quarter to March, compared with last year," the business said.

This increase was achieved with only 81% of the advisers the business had when it was owned by CBA.

Count Financial chief advice officer Andrew Kennedy said the firm was committed to continually improving their processes and offerings.

"As we build the licensee of the future, we know we must develop a framework that helps our network deliver advice more efficiently and comprehensively than in the past," he said.

"We believe as much as 80% of the problems in practice are process, with only 20% down to the people in the business."

The integration of technology will allow the firm's advisers to find more time to focus on their clients, rather than administrative tasks.

"Through the use of technology, we will enable our advisers to find more time each week for working closely with their clients to help them achieve their personal and business goals," Kennedy said.

Despite the challenging environment in the post-FoFA, Royal Commission, and COVID-19 world, Count Financial has still seen an increase in inbound requests.

"Although the advice industry is in a period of turmoil and adviser movements are higher in the past two years than they have ever been, we are encouraged that we are fielding inbound requests to join our network from well-established and trusted converged accounting and advice businesses," Kennedy said.

To help its advice businesses prepare for the next generation of financial advisers, Count Financial also revealed it had developed a new adviser training and support program.

