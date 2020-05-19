NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Sponsored by
Proceed with caution: Janus Henderson
BY ALLY SELBY  |  TUESDAY, 19 MAY 2020   12:27PM

The head of global asset allocation at Janus Henderson has sounded the alarm on risk assets, warning the rally seen in April has so far ignored the threat of economic tailwinds from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Janus Henderson's Ashwin Alankar warned investors that the pronounced rise of the S&P 500 since its March all-time low should be approached with caution.

To determine whether the recovery in asset prices is sustainable, he recommends investors look to historical crashes and rebounds to determine value.

Through this lens, Alankar argues a short-lived bounce in stock prices isn't unheard of.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
Our latest thinking helps you stay connected to markets.

"In late 2008, equities rallied in response to the Federal Reserve's (Fed) first round of quantitative easing and other programs aimed at supporting the economy," he said.

"While investors welcomed these moves, it can be argued that some took their eye off the ball and didn't fully grasp the harm being wrought on the real economy."

Other parts of the market, he said, tend to be relatively reliable future indicators.

"At that time, two of these - corporate earnings revisions and options prices - continued to signal caution," Alankar said.

"Alas, as the magnitude of the housing crisis became apparent, the equities rally proved ephemeral and the market plunged to new lows the following March."

Just as earnings revisions are signaling now, in 2008 they also sounded a more cautious tone than equities prices, he said.

"Analysts' earnings expectations can be powerful signals as they reflect the view of the experts who most closely follow individual companies and sectors," Alankar said.

"Since the beginning of the year, full-year 2020 earnings have been revised downward at a pace faster than during the depths of 2008 as analysts take into account the near shuttering of the global economy.

"It can be argued that the pandemic is a one-off crisis - implying it's isolated to this year - but following year (in this case 2021) earnings revisions for major indices have been just as torrid as what was registered in 2008."

These revisions send a woeful message of the impact of the pandemic, Alankar said, which could have much longer-lasting consequences on companies and the economy then previously thought.

Options markets also see further downside for riskier assets, he said.

"As these instruments are often deployed by sophisticated investors to manage portfolio risk, the signals reflected in their relative bullishness and bearishness can provide hints on the direction of asset prices over the near- to mid-term," Alankar said.

Spiraling economic conditions also support this bearish view, Alankar said, with millions in the US now filing for unemployment benefits.

"What started as a public health crisis quickly morphed into a financial shock and now has become an economic crisis," he said.

"Since late March, weekly initial jobless claims have averaged 4.8 million compared to 306,000 over the previous decade. Continuous claims stand at nearly 23 million.

"April's change in nonfarm payrolls of a staggering 20.5 million was unlike anything experienced before."

Not all these positions will return once the pandemic is no longer of concern, he warned, especially in retail, travel and hospitality.

Many small businesses as well will likely crumble over the coming months, and consumer saving patterns will likely be altered irreversibly, he said.

"Individuals fortunate enough to remain employed, may seek to boost their savings after having had their finances severely stretched," Alankar said.

"As John Maynard Keynes reflected nearly a century ago, household savings may be beneficial to the individual, but bad for aggregate economic growth.

This has dire consequences on a country that relies on personal consumption, he argued, with personal spending accounting for roughly 70% of US GDP.

"And still undetermined are the inevitable changes in consumer behaviour brought about by the pandemic that will further impact corporate earnings," he warned.

Multiple valuation expansions, driven by share buy backs and a reduction in the trade impasse, are likely a thing of the past, he said.

"We are doubtful the justification for higher multiples exists. Price/earnings ratios tend to rise with lower interest rates, which we have in place thanks to the Fed," Alankar said.

"But we also know that they fall as risk premiums increase and growth rates decline."

Companies that generate secular growth are likely to still trade at a premium, he said, while record low interest rates lowering the cost of capital for corporations are unlikely to force investors to "dial back the optimism" that has fuelled the rally in equities.

"The resulting decline in earnings growth along with an historic level of uncertainty, in our view, will ultimately cause investors to command risk premiums on stocks greater than what is presently priced into the market," Alankar said.

"When considering this backdrop, the expansion of forward P/E ratios across a range of indices by more than 50% since late March becomes all the more difficult to swallow."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: USJanus HendersonAshwin AlankarGDPFederal Reserve
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Oil tanks
Markets slump as US jobless claims hit 30m
Global dividends to fall 15%: Janus Henderson
Opportunities exist in high yield: Eaton Vance
Australia facing largest ever GDP fall
Janus Henderson hit by COVID-19
Janus Henderson AGM to go ahead
Lockdown measures cost $4bn a week: Frydenberg
Chief economist update: BOJ expands Enhancement of Monetary Easing
Emerging markets weather varied COVID-19 storms
Editor's Choice
Currency-hedged ETFs gather pace
KANIKA SOOD
Currency-hedged funds took four of the top 10 spots in ETF inflow league tables for April, in what may suggest local investors' conviction to a change in US dollar's strength.
Powerwrap inks strategic partnership
HARRISON WORLEY
Powerwrap is now the global administration partner of a New York based alternative investments platform provider.
Global investment firm appoints new head of distribution
ELIZA BAVIN
T. Rowe Price has announced a new head of distribution to succeed Murray Brewer who will retire at the end of 2020 after 14 years with the firm.
Westpac admits to failures
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
On Friday, Westpac filed its defence in the Federal Court in relation to proceedings brought by AUSTRAC regarding alleged breaches of anti-money laundering and counter terrorism financing laws.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Infographic: AIA Vitality supporting healthier, longer, better lives
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
20
Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products - Video on Demand series 
JUN
4
Best Practice Forum: ESG - Video on Demand series 
JUL
14
Advisers Big Day Out Hobart 
JUL
15
Advisers Big Day Out: Geelong 
JUL
16
Advisers Big Day Out: Bendigo 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Will the government's Early Release of Super scheme force super funds/group insurers/administrators to hike fees?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Matthew Rady
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
ALLIANZ RETIRE+
Having turned his nose up at the idea of working in the super and retirement sector early on, Allianz Retire+ chief executive Matt Rady is now turning his attention to ensuring a higher quality retirement for all. Harrison Worley writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something DApngW3u