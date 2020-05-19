Proceed with caution: Janus Henderson

The head of global asset allocation at Janus Henderson has sounded the alarm on risk assets, warning the rally seen in April has so far ignored the threat of economic tailwinds from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Janus Henderson's Ashwin Alankar warned investors that the pronounced rise of the S&P 500 since its March all-time low should be approached with caution.

To determine whether the recovery in asset prices is sustainable, he recommends investors look to historical crashes and rebounds to determine value.

Through this lens, Alankar argues a short-lived bounce in stock prices isn't unheard of.

"In late 2008, equities rallied in response to the Federal Reserve's (Fed) first round of quantitative easing and other programs aimed at supporting the economy," he said.

"While investors welcomed these moves, it can be argued that some took their eye off the ball and didn't fully grasp the harm being wrought on the real economy."

Other parts of the market, he said, tend to be relatively reliable future indicators.

"At that time, two of these - corporate earnings revisions and options prices - continued to signal caution," Alankar said.

"Alas, as the magnitude of the housing crisis became apparent, the equities rally proved ephemeral and the market plunged to new lows the following March."

Just as earnings revisions are signaling now, in 2008 they also sounded a more cautious tone than equities prices, he said.

"Analysts' earnings expectations can be powerful signals as they reflect the view of the experts who most closely follow individual companies and sectors," Alankar said.

"Since the beginning of the year, full-year 2020 earnings have been revised downward at a pace faster than during the depths of 2008 as analysts take into account the near shuttering of the global economy.

"It can be argued that the pandemic is a one-off crisis - implying it's isolated to this year - but following year (in this case 2021) earnings revisions for major indices have been just as torrid as what was registered in 2008."

These revisions send a woeful message of the impact of the pandemic, Alankar said, which could have much longer-lasting consequences on companies and the economy then previously thought.

Options markets also see further downside for riskier assets, he said.

"As these instruments are often deployed by sophisticated investors to manage portfolio risk, the signals reflected in their relative bullishness and bearishness can provide hints on the direction of asset prices over the near- to mid-term," Alankar said.

Spiraling economic conditions also support this bearish view, Alankar said, with millions in the US now filing for unemployment benefits.

"What started as a public health crisis quickly morphed into a financial shock and now has become an economic crisis," he said.

"Since late March, weekly initial jobless claims have averaged 4.8 million compared to 306,000 over the previous decade. Continuous claims stand at nearly 23 million.

"April's change in nonfarm payrolls of a staggering 20.5 million was unlike anything experienced before."

Not all these positions will return once the pandemic is no longer of concern, he warned, especially in retail, travel and hospitality.

Many small businesses as well will likely crumble over the coming months, and consumer saving patterns will likely be altered irreversibly, he said.

"Individuals fortunate enough to remain employed, may seek to boost their savings after having had their finances severely stretched," Alankar said.

"As John Maynard Keynes reflected nearly a century ago, household savings may be beneficial to the individual, but bad for aggregate economic growth.

This has dire consequences on a country that relies on personal consumption, he argued, with personal spending accounting for roughly 70% of US GDP.

"And still undetermined are the inevitable changes in consumer behaviour brought about by the pandemic that will further impact corporate earnings," he warned.

Multiple valuation expansions, driven by share buy backs and a reduction in the trade impasse, are likely a thing of the past, he said.

"We are doubtful the justification for higher multiples exists. Price/earnings ratios tend to rise with lower interest rates, which we have in place thanks to the Fed," Alankar said.

"But we also know that they fall as risk premiums increase and growth rates decline."

Companies that generate secular growth are likely to still trade at a premium, he said, while record low interest rates lowering the cost of capital for corporations are unlikely to force investors to "dial back the optimism" that has fuelled the rally in equities.

"The resulting decline in earnings growth along with an historic level of uncertainty, in our view, will ultimately cause investors to command risk premiums on stocks greater than what is presently priced into the market," Alankar said.

"When considering this backdrop, the expansion of forward P/E ratios across a range of indices by more than 50% since late March becomes all the more difficult to swallow."

