Private wealth group splashes $182m on Hejaz

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 11 APR 2025   12:28PM

Hejaz has scored $181.8 million (€100m) in funding from an unnamed UAE-based private wealth group.

The Islamic financial services provider seeks to scale its Sharia-compliant offerings with the cash injection in property, auto, commercial and development loans.

Hejaz chief executive Hakan Ozyon said the facility marks a significant leap forward for Islamic finance in Australia, ensuring that the country's expanding Muslim communities have greater access to financial solutions that align with their values.

"This funding facility allows us to meet this demand at scale, supporting home buyers, business owners, and developers while ensuring access to responsible finance solutions," he said.

Hejaz also has offerings in superannuation and Halal ETFs.

Last year, Hejaz appointed Openmarkets to facilitate its Shariah-compliant investment platform. These include the Hejaz Equities Fund (ASX: ISLM), Hejaz Property Fund (ASX: HJZP) and Hejaz Sukuk Fund (ASX: SKUK).

"The demand for Sharia-compliant financial products in Australia has surged, driven by a growing population seeking alternatives to conventional finance," said Ozyon.

"Hejaz's expanded capacity to deploy this capital will not only benefit the Muslim community but also contribute to broader economic activity, job creation, and infrastructure development across Australia. This partnership with global investors highlights the increasing recognition of Australia as an emerging hub for Islamic financial services and reinforces Hejaz's leadership in this growing sector."

