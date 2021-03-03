NEWS
Executive Appointments
Prime Value hires from MLC
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 3 MAR 2021   11:53AM

Prime Value has appointed a new director of investor relations and capital raising, hiring from MLC.

Philip Morgan is set to take on the position to help boost Prime Value's presence among financial advisers and dealer groups.

Morgan was previously working with MLC Asset Management as an investment specialist.

Prior to that, Morgan held several roles at NAB and did a secondment with JBWere.

Morgan said Prime Value offers something unique for Australian investors.

"Prime Value brings family-office calibre and stewardship to retail investment funds and has runs on the board for consistency and innovation," he said.

Morgan added that Prime Value's family office background lets it play to its strengths across several asset classes.

"Prime Value's approach can be seen in its concentrated small caps vehicle, the high performing Prime Value Emerging Opportunities Fund," he said.

"Prime Value's unique approach applies to other investments, including equities, income funds and alternative investments."

Prime Value chief executive Yak Yong Quek said Prime Value is growing its funds under management among retail investors.

"Philip is an outstanding addition to our team and will be important in developing our connection with financial advisors and dealer groups," Quek said.

Prime Value funds are available via platforms including BT Wrap, Netwealth, HUB24, and Powerwrap.

