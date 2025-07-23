Newspaper icon
Superannuation

Prime Super delivers double-digit returns

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 23 JUL 2025   12:03PM

Prime Super has delivered 10.82% investment returns to members within its MySuper option marking the third consecutive year of returns above 9% for the fund.

The super fund has also dropped transaction costs from 0.2% to 0.06% for those in the MySuper and Balanced options, effective 1 July 2025.

The Fund's Managed Growth option delivered returns of 13.03% to members for the same period. Prime Super said the strong result highlights the benefits of its investment strategy and focus on growth assets.

In the pension phase, Prime Super's Balanced option returns sit at 12.08% and Managed Growth delivered 14.68% achieving first quartile returns.

Prime Super chief executive Raelene Seales said the results support the fund's goal to help members build their retirement savings over the long term.

"At Prime Super, we are focused on what matters most, our members and their financial futures. These results aren't just figures on a page; they reflect the trust our members place in us, and our deep commitment to helping them feel confident, secure and supported as they work toward financial freedom. It's incredibly rewarding to see our long-term strategy delivering real outcomes for our members," Seales said.

Prime Super general manager, investments Michael McQueen said that the fund's FY25 performance was a result of its long-term investment strategy and execution across both listed and unlisted investment opportunities.

"Despite ongoing geopolitical uncertainty and volatility in financial markets, Prime Super's pre-mixed investment options delivered strong results," McQueen said.

Prime Super's Alternatives and Income Focused options delivered returns of 9.59% and 8.47% respectively.

"The Alternatives option allows members to invest directly in unlisted infrastructure, unlisted property and private credit, while the Income Focused option streams income into a separate cash account, allowing members to withdraw funds without worrying about timing the markets," McQueen said.

"These options differentiate our offering specifically for Prime Super members, as they are not commonly available through other super funds."

Cbus closes corporate super plan

ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:54AM
Members of the AME Systems Corporate Super plan will be transitioned to Cbus Industry Super and see insurance changes.

Dexus rebuilds DWSF with $683m investment

ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:58AM
Dexus has added a significant asset to the Dexus Wholesale Shopping Centre Fund with a $683 million investment.

Financial services workers earn 12% pay rise

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:02PM
Financial services employees saw their pay packets rise 12% in the last 12 months, according to Hays' annual Salary Guide, outpacing salary growth for lawyers and technology professionals.

ASIC bans investment scammer

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:05PM
ASIC has permanently banned the founder of Maxwell Financial Services and Asset Capital Holdings, Matthew Allen Beresford, from working in financial services, after he was found guilty of running an investment scam.

JUL
24

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
25

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
29

Advisers Big Day Out - Canberra 

JUL
30

Advisers Big Day Out - Wollongong 

JUL
31

Advisers Big Day Out - Newcastle 

Alexis George

Alexis George

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
AMP LIMITED
After a few years of "cleaning up the past," AMP chief executive Alexis George has her sights firmly set on the future and restoring the wealth giant to its former glory. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
