Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Sign up FS Industry Moves

Prime Super bolsters investment team

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  THURSDAY, 17 JUL 2025   2:25PM

Prime Super has appointed a manager of investment strategy, hiring from Australian Retirement Trust.

Alex Proimos worked for three years at the country's second-largest superannuation fund as an associate portfolio manager of investment strategy.

He reunites with former boss Michael McQueen, now Prime Super's general manager of investments.

In his new role, Proimos will be responsible for shaping the fund's portfolio construction at both the option and sector level and managing the fund's portfolio of direct unlisted assets.

"We're pleased to have Alex join us in our inaugural investment strategy role," McQueen said. "His strong investment background, coupled with experience across academia, private equity and superannuation, will be an asset to Prime Super."

"On a personal note, it's exciting to be working with Alex again. Not only is he a natural collaborator and communicator, but he has a fantastic ability to cut through the noise and focus on the signal. Together with my colleagues at Prime Super, I'm looking forward to what we can achieve with greater capability in our investment team."

At ART, Proimos authored market research and multi-asset commentary and conducted analysis of equity market risk premiums to inform dynamic asset allocation strategies.

Before that, he was a senior investment analyst at Media Super, reporting to McQueen.

The investment professional moved to funds management after eight years as a finance lecturer at Macquarie University.

Before moving to the superannuation sector, he worked at LGT Capital Partners in Zurich and Aqua-Spark in the Netherlands.

He is a long-time consultant to the CFA Institute.

His resume also features a stint in media where he hosted roundtables, crafted strategic investment communications for institutional investors and launched the Market Narratives podcast.

Read more: Prime SuperAustralian Retirement TrustAlex ProimosAqua-SparkMedia SuperMichael McQueen

Related News

ART inks mandate with Zurich
AustralianSuper's MySuper option returns 9.5%
Local assets help deliver 12% for ART
APRA dissects retirement products for the first time
ART makes sweeping changes to corporate super plans
Super funds' private market assets grow to $400bn
King's honours list recognises excellence in super, finance
Super funds to take stock of information security controls
ART pinged by ASIC over misleading returns data
Industry funds feast, retail funds snack, corporate funds freefall

Editor's Choice

ASIC fines advice groups over unregistered advisers

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:35PM
Two advice licensees have paid infringement notices after they were found to have authorised advisers and had them provide personal advice while unregistered.

Unemployment data throws 'curveball' at RBA

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:45PM
The unemployment rate rose to 4.3% in June, according to data released today by the ABS, and spurring louder calls for an interest rate cut in August.

La Trobe names distribution lead

ELIZABETH FRY  |   1:00PM
The alternative asset manager has recruited a former BlackRock executive to run distribution.

Australian Ethical FUM grows 34%

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:16PM
Australian Ethical Investments has delivered FUM growth of 34%, bringing it to a record high of $13.94 billion.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Mornington 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
24

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
25

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
John Burke

John Burke

GLOBAL CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
BENNELONG FUNDS MANAGEMENT LTD
Bennelong Funds Management is like a mainline into the jugular of Australia's financial advice sector, with more than 6500 advisers channelling capital to its funds. But its global chief executive John Burke says the job's not done yet. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media