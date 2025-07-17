Prime Super bolsters investment team

Prime Super has appointed a manager of investment strategy, hiring from Australian Retirement Trust.

Alex Proimos worked for three years at the country's second-largest superannuation fund as an associate portfolio manager of investment strategy.

He reunites with former boss Michael McQueen, now Prime Super's general manager of investments.

In his new role, Proimos will be responsible for shaping the fund's portfolio construction at both the option and sector level and managing the fund's portfolio of direct unlisted assets.

"We're pleased to have Alex join us in our inaugural investment strategy role," McQueen said. "His strong investment background, coupled with experience across academia, private equity and superannuation, will be an asset to Prime Super."

"On a personal note, it's exciting to be working with Alex again. Not only is he a natural collaborator and communicator, but he has a fantastic ability to cut through the noise and focus on the signal. Together with my colleagues at Prime Super, I'm looking forward to what we can achieve with greater capability in our investment team."

At ART, Proimos authored market research and multi-asset commentary and conducted analysis of equity market risk premiums to inform dynamic asset allocation strategies.

Before that, he was a senior investment analyst at Media Super, reporting to McQueen.

The investment professional moved to funds management after eight years as a finance lecturer at Macquarie University.

Before moving to the superannuation sector, he worked at LGT Capital Partners in Zurich and Aqua-Spark in the Netherlands.

He is a long-time consultant to the CFA Institute.

His resume also features a stint in media where he hosted roundtables, crafted strategic investment communications for institutional investors and launched the Market Narratives podcast.