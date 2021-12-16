Prime Minister announces reverse mortgage scheme

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has confirmed a reverse mortgage scheme for pensioners.

During a radio interview with Spencer Howson, Morrison said the mid-year budget will include a cash access scheme for pensioners.

"We've had a pension loan scheme for some time, but this is making it even more attractive by reducing the interest rate," the Prime Minister explained.

The scheme will be open to all pension-aged people, including self-funded retirees.

It will enable retirees to draw down on the equity within their homes through the government scheme.

"I know many pensioners in particular, as I was Treasurer when we first started opening up this scheme and making it more attractive, are concerned about going into reverse mortgages with banks and those sorts of things," Morrison said.

"I understand those concerns. There's some good products there, but what this does is provides another, what would be considered a safe alternative for them to be able to access the equity in their own home to improve their incomes and their living standards in their retirement years."

He added: "It just gives them another tool to be able to have a better quality of life in their retirement and using that equity in their own home to be able to achieve. Now, it's a choice. It's an option for them and it's there to give people that opportunity."

The new scheme will be a re-naming of the previous scheme, known as the Pension Loans Scheme.

Writing on The Conversation, Macquarie University lecturer in actuarial studies and business analytics Colin Zhang and University of Wollongong associate research fellow Ning Wang pointed out very few pensioners have taken up the existing scheme.

"As attractive as the PLS might appear, hardly any of the four million or so Australians aged 65 and over have taken it up, perhaps as few as 5000 - one in every 800," they explained.

"So, in this year's May budget the government announced two changes to make it more attractive.

"One was a 'no negative equity guarantee'. Users would never be asked to repay more than the value of their property, even if the property fell in value. The other was the ability to take out up to two lump sums per year totalling up to 50% of the full pension in addition to fortnightly payments."