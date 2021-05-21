NEWS
Executive Appointments

Praemium chief executive exits

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  FRIDAY, 21 MAY 2021   12:20PM

The platform chief executive has suddenly left the company after almost a decade in the role as Praemium calls in consultants to review the international business.

Michael Ohanessian joined as chief executive in August 2011 and was terminated by the former board in 2017.

Soon after, Ohanessian moved to oust the board by engaging the support of several Praemium investors at a general meeting of shareholders.

The board was then terminated and Ohanessian was reinstated as chief executive. Since then, he oversaw the acquisition of Powerwrap which led to a 96% increase in global funds under administration.

For the March quarter, the Australian platform FUA increased 224% on the previous corresponding period to $16.9 billion while the international platform increased 42% to $4.4 billion.

The platform recorded $801 million in net platform inflows with $448 in the Australian platform for the quarter, up 149% on the previous corresponding period.

"On behalf of the board, we are appreciative to Michael for his hard work and wish him well in his future endeavours," Praemium chair Barry Lewin said.

"During his tenure, Michael has built a solid and profitable foundation at Praemium. He leaves the business having positioned Praemium for continued strong growth, both in Australia and overseas."

This, despite also announcing it has engaged Deloitte Corporate Finance to undertake a strategic review of its international business.

As previously announced, the platform just opened an Edinburgh office and already has offices in London and Birmingham. It is looking to hire 20 roles in Edinburgh by the end of the year across investment operations, adviser support, IT and administration.

In the UK and international business, Praemium has £2.2 billion in funds under management with net platform inflows of £450 million in 2020.

Praemium non-executive director Anthony Wamsteker has stepped in as interim chief executive with immediate effect. He will be paid a monthly fee of $50,000 for both roles until Ohanessian's replacement has been found.

Wamsteker was previously the chair of Powerwrap and joined the board in November following Praemium's acquisition.

He was previously chief executive - lending at AXA before going onto be the founding chief executive of ME Bank for nine years.

