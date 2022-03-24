Practice valuations to normalise: Report

Financial advice practice valuations are expected to regulate this year and will continue to trade at a premium, so long as financing terms remain favourable.

That's the prediction of Centurion Market Makers, outlined in its 2022 Practice Acquisition and Valuations Guide.

With the Royal Commission now firmly in the rear vision mirror, business values will normalise as business owners settle into the 'new normal', the report states.

However, they will command a premium due to generally having low or no debtors or aged receivables; monthly recurring revenue with limited ups and downs; low or no bad debts; little working capital; low or no plant equipment; and no stock required.

There is one caveat though, Centurion said.

"That said, while the industry has usually had favourable financing terms, including 10-year principal and interest loans, if this does not continue, we may see an associated decrease in valuations in line with shorter loan period amortisation payback periods," the report reads.

Based on the firm's experience in 2021, Centurion said the market has held the value of those businesses with a fee structure above $3000 with a comprehensive compliance regime attached.

"These fees, with appropriate FDS and/or opt-in are the most attractive client style, and at above about $5000 p.a. are in demand," Centurion said.

"We expect this style of client book to hold value over time."

These books are selling for anywhere between 2.3x and 3.0x recurring revenue for annual client fees above $3000 and 2.5x to 3.0x for those over $5000.

A financial planning business that is co-located with its buyer can fetch between 2.2x and 3.0x recurring revenue, while a risk/super only client book could command between 2.0x and 2.5 x recurring revenue.

Large practices with north of $3 million in revenue that is not co-located with the buyer are getting anywhere between 5x and 7x EBITDA.

Meanwhile, a business with client fees between $2000 and $3000 per annum could sell for 1.5x to 2.2x recurring revenue, while those with less than $2000 per annum would see zero upfront and 1.0x to 1.5x if the clients agree to increased fees, Centurion said.

And while regional practices typically sell for less than those located in metropolitan areas, Centurion said: "We note that most larger acquirers of financial planning businesses are still interested in practices that exist in 'regional centres' - that is within a one-hour flight of a capital city, having a major hospital and/or with other services."

Centurion added that the age of clients also continues to be a factor for buyers.

"Whilst ages of the clients can assist in valuing the practice, as a standalone they're no longer enough. Previously, age influenced a buyer's view of the client's lifetime value with the practice, propensity to purchase additional services and somewhat the level of interest they would provide to the adviser," the report reads.

"Now the fees clients pay is far more important than it has been historically. Given the costs of servicing clients, purchasers consider the fee per client as another measure of value. A client with a fee of $1500 p.a. may cost the same to service as a client with an annual fee of $5000 - regardless of their age."