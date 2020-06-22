PPS Mutual bolsters distribution

Mutual insurance firm PPS Mutual appointed a senior business development manager in an effort to strengthen its distribution efforts in Queensland.

PPS Mutual has appointed Arthur Tang as a senior business development manager in Queensland, reporting to the firm's Queensland state manager, Richard Hopwood.

Tang is a former practice development manager for Financial Wisdom and CFP Pathways, having held that role for the past four years. Previously, he was a director and financial adviser and earlier spent more than 11 years is distribution roles for Asteron Life.

Hopwood said it had been "great" to welcome Tang on board.

"I'm confident his considerable experience within both business and practice development roles will help us to further communicate the unique PPS Mutual proposition to financial advisers," Hopwood said.

"Our goal is to continue to educate advisers on the benefits of the mutual model and provide a unique offering to professionals in the Australian market."

Tang said he was attracted to the firm's "sustainable business model and member focused attitude" which he said he looked forward to communicating with his network.

Last year the firm added to its leadership by appointing a new state manager for Western Australia and South Australia in the form of Asteron Life's Steve Salter.