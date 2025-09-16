PPS Mutual appoints new chair

Specialist insurance company PPS Mutual has announced Anthony Asher as the new chair of its board of directors.

Asher brings 51 years of experience in the global life insurance industry. His career spans across the financial services sector, academia and industry bodies.

Asher has had senior roles with Prudential in South Africa, APRA, and Deloitte's Australia office. He also has longstanding commitments to the Actuaries Institute and a significant tenure in the non-profit sector.

Asher will succeed outgoing chair Mike Jackson, who will remain in the company for 12 months to support the transition.

Jackson described his time with PPS Mutual as a privilege, contributing to its development in Australia and witnessing the renewed reputation of mutuals globally.

"It has been rewarding to see that ethos take root in Australia through PPS Mutual, and I am confident Anthony will continue to guide it with the same focus. I look forward to supporting him during the transition," he said.

Chief executive Michael Pillemer described Asher's appointment as integral to the sustainable growth of PPS Mutual as it continues to serve Australian professionals.

Pillemer said: "Anthony's unique blend of industry expertise, governance experience and vision makes him the ideal leader to chair our board at this exciting stage of PPS Mutual's journey. He brings not only deep technical and governance expertise but also a principled, values-driven outlook."

Describing his new role as an honour, Asher said: "The foundation of PPS Mutual lies in alignment with our insured members - when the company succeeds, members share directly in that success. That creates a culture of trust that is rare in the insurance sector."

"I look forward to working closely with the board, Michael, and his executive team to continue building on this success and ensuring that we deliver consistently for Members and advisers into the future."

Asher takes on the role as PPS Mutual gains significant momentum in the industry.

The company recently surpassed 15,000 members and $106 million in in-force premiums. It also achieved an industry-leading Net Promoter Score of 54.8 in the Adviser Ratings Australian Financial Advice Landscape 2025 report and ranked first in six major adviser satisfaction categories, including trust, reputation, and client understanding.