Investment
Powerwrap to merge with Praemium
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 9 JUL 2020   9:21AM

Praemium this morning advanced a $55.6 million bid to acquire Powerwrap in an off-market conditional takeover priced at about 26.55 cents per share.

The two parties have entered a bid implementation agreemnent dated July 9. The bid has been unanimously supported by the board of directors at Powerwrap.

Praemium will split the $55.6 million purchase price as 7.5 cents per share in cash and one Praemium share for every two Powerwrap shares.

"The merger is an exciting opportunity for Powerwrap and Praemium shareholders alike. For many years, Praemium has been on a growth trajectory with a recent history of generating steadily growing profitability," Praemium chair Barry Lewin said.

"This merger adds increased scale and significant synergies," Lewin said with the company adding it expects to achieve full year EBITDA operating cost synergies (on a preliminary basis) to total $6 million by FY2022.

Praemium has $140 billion in funds globally with over 1000 clients. It's virtual managed accounts service has been a strong area of growth for the past year. It will pay for the acquisition via a recently-entered $15 million term loan facility.

It is also the largest shareholder in Powerwrap, owning 15.1% of its stock. As a result, the larger company thinks the possibility of a competing bid emerging is low.

For Powerwrap, the bid comes at a time when it has struggled to boost its share price to the levels it originally listed on the ASX in May, 2019.

"The board of Powerwrap believes the offer presents an excellent opportunity for Powerwrap shareholders to participate in the upside of the merged group that stands to benefit from significant potential synergies," Powerwrap chair Anthony Wamsteker said.

"With Powerwrap's strong customer base and Praemium's track record of profitability and cutting-edge technology, the benefits to Powerwrap shareholders are clear to the board and we encourage Powerwrap shareholders to take the next step in the company's journey."

