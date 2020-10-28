NEWS
Executive Appointments
Powerwrap exec jumps to Insync
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 28 OCT 2020   12:15PM

The head of distribution at Powerwrap has moved into a new executive role at Insync Funds Management.

Following Powerwrap's acquisition by Praemium, Wes Gillett has been appointed national distribution manager at Insync.

Gillett was head of distribution at Powerwrap for over two years.

Prior to Powerwrap, he was head of marketing and distribution at HUB24 for close to five years and head of strategy and business development at FuturePlus Financial Services.

He has also held senior roles at KPMG, Decimal, Australia Skandia and Asgard Wealth Solutions.

Insync executive and investment specialist Grant Pearson told Financial Standard the firm was pleased to welcome Gillett to the team.

"It's enormously pleasing to have Wes Gillett join us at Insync. Sometimes timing is everything," Pearson said.

"Our aim to bring a senior seasoned and highly regarded operator across distribution, combined with The Emerging International Equities Manager of the Year, and Wes' own desire to secure the right role in the right firm near the peak of his career, is indeed fortunate."

Pearson praised Gillett's many years of experience in the financial services industry and said it will be a asset to the business.

"Gillett has had a stellar career with the skills and record of success that together we can all benefit from," he said.

"You don't achieve what he has over decades in distribution without trusted relationships and the know-how required for success."

