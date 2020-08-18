NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Regulatory
Ponzi scheme allegations levelled at Mayfair 101
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 18 AUG 2020   12:25PM

In court documents, ASIC alleged that Mayfair 101's launch of Australian Property Bonds was a last ditch effort by the embattled wealth manager to set up a Ponzi-like scheme.

ASIC expressed concerns that Mayfair 101 founder and managing director James Mawhinney's efforts to raise funds through Australian Property Bonds were designed so money from that product could be used to make relevant payments to investors in different products.

In the court documents, an Oxford Dictionary of Economics definition for a Ponzi scheme was included: "The promised returns can only be paid if the flow of new investment is sufficiently great."

Mayfair 101 launched Australian Property Bonds to fund its Mission Beach and Dunk Island developments at the end of April.

Sponsored by Insight Investment
Towards a perfect currency solution

The launch came after ASIC hadcommenced an investigation into Mayfair 101 and had restricted its promotion of debenture products.

Australian Property Bonds are being sold as offering investors the ability to earn fixed rates of return in exchange for direct registered first mortgage security over properties Mayfair 101 owns in Mission Beach.

Sponsored Video
Eaton Vance on ESG relevance to successful credit investing

Wholesale investors in the scheme were told they would also receive: "Executive concierge return transfers from Cairns to Mission Beach, complimentary return water taxi transfers to explore Dunk Island, champagne and local delights on arrival."

In the latest court filings, ASIC was seeking to stop Mawhinney fleeing Australia, a suggestion he has hit back at.

"If ASIC was concerned about Mr Mawhinney, currently in lock down in Melbourne with his fiance and four month old daughter leaving the country, they could have asked for his passport," Mayfair 101 said in a statement in response

However, the corporate regulator was also seeking to ensure Mawhinney did not move money between his various companies.

ASIC alleged that Mawhinney caused a substantial investment, made by a company he controls, to be transferred to a related company in the British Virgin Islands.

It was that investment that ASIC said caused the IPO Wealth fund to come unstuck, leading to the appointment of receivers to IPO Wealth Entities.

The documents also provided some insight into Mawhinney's personal financial situation. According to an affidavit provided to ASIC lawyers, he holds a bank account in Monaco but claims that bank account was never used.

He does not own any property in his name or have any credit cards or mortgages in his name.

But, apparently Mawhinney's ANZ bank account had a closing balance of approximately $420,000 in June.

Read more: ASICMayfairAustraliaAustralian Property BondsPonziMission BeachDunk IslandJames MawhinneyANZBritish Virgin IslandsExecutiveIPO Wealth EntitiesOxford Dictionary of Economics
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ASIC slammed over SMSF data
Mayfair 101 in damage control
Chief economist update: Could COVID-19 dissenters be correct?
Watchdog warns of celebrity-endorsed bitcoin scams
ASIC winds up illegal land banking scheme
Westpac ditches dividend
Brisbane broker permanently banned
ASIC puts investment managers on notice over valuations
Catherine Brenner case dropped
12 charged in $17m fraud
Editor's Choice
Calls for consent forms, opt-ins to be scrapped
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:37PM
Synchron and Lifespan Financial Planning have thrown their weight behind a radical policy suggestion from the Association of Independently Owned Financial Professionals (AIOFP).
New 'cash plus' style sovereign bond fund
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:37PM
Jamieson Coote Bonds has launched an absolute return fixed income fund aiming to deliver 2.5% above cash rate while investing only in sovereign debt.
MySuper portfolio winners, losers revealed
ALLY SELBY  |   12:35PM
In a survey of 40 MySuper strategies and products, an $80 billion super fund has outperformed its peers to return 7% per annum in the three years to June.
Sunsuper announces investment, insurance changes
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:34PM
Sunsuper is making a raft of changes to its investment fees and costs, transactional and operation costs and the definition of Total & Permanent Disability (TPD).
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Talal Yassine
FOUNDER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
CRESCENT WEALTH
As the oldest of eight children, Crescent Wealth managing director Talal Yassine was firmly on the path to leadership from a young age. And for him, that path is paved green. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something hy9V3WBq