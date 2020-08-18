Ponzi scheme allegations levelled at Mayfair 101

In court documents, ASIC alleged that Mayfair 101's launch of Australian Property Bonds was a last ditch effort by the embattled wealth manager to set up a Ponzi-like scheme.

ASIC expressed concerns that Mayfair 101 founder and managing director James Mawhinney's efforts to raise funds through Australian Property Bonds were designed so money from that product could be used to make relevant payments to investors in different products.

In the court documents, an Oxford Dictionary of Economics definition for a Ponzi scheme was included: "The promised returns can only be paid if the flow of new investment is sufficiently great."

Mayfair 101 launched Australian Property Bonds to fund its Mission Beach and Dunk Island developments at the end of April.

The launch came after ASIC hadcommenced an investigation into Mayfair 101 and had restricted its promotion of debenture products.

Australian Property Bonds are being sold as offering investors the ability to earn fixed rates of return in exchange for direct registered first mortgage security over properties Mayfair 101 owns in Mission Beach.

Wholesale investors in the scheme were told they would also receive: "Executive concierge return transfers from Cairns to Mission Beach, complimentary return water taxi transfers to explore Dunk Island, champagne and local delights on arrival."

In the latest court filings, ASIC was seeking to stop Mawhinney fleeing Australia, a suggestion he has hit back at.

"If ASIC was concerned about Mr Mawhinney, currently in lock down in Melbourne with his fiance and four month old daughter leaving the country, they could have asked for his passport," Mayfair 101 said in a statement in response

However, the corporate regulator was also seeking to ensure Mawhinney did not move money between his various companies.

ASIC alleged that Mawhinney caused a substantial investment, made by a company he controls, to be transferred to a related company in the British Virgin Islands.

It was that investment that ASIC said caused the IPO Wealth fund to come unstuck, leading to the appointment of receivers to IPO Wealth Entities.

The documents also provided some insight into Mawhinney's personal financial situation. According to an affidavit provided to ASIC lawyers, he holds a bank account in Monaco but claims that bank account was never used.

He does not own any property in his name or have any credit cards or mortgages in his name.

But, apparently Mawhinney's ANZ bank account had a closing balance of approximately $420,000 in June.