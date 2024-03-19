Newspaper icon
Regulatory

Policymakers face significant challenge in regulating AI

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 19 MAR 2024   11:47AM

Innovations in artificial intelligence (AI) are quickly expanding, posing a challenge to policymakers attempting to regulate the area.

According to Kevin Hebner, managing director, global investment strategist with Epoch Investment Partners, those charged with regulating AI are facing pressure from citizens to ensure their safety.

Given the market imperative, big technology companies have turbocharged their AI efforts to ensure they are on the front of the wave, more interested in speed than safety, Hebner warned.

"The track record of regulation suggests one major risk is a rush to action, without the benefit of rigorous cost-benefit analysis and a firm understanding of how the technology is evolving. As often occurs, regulators would inflict a lot of harm in their vain attempt to do a little good," Hebner said in a new whitepaper, AI: How to Regulate an Emerging Tech?

"A second risk is strangling innovation, as frequently transpires in Europe, while a third is regulatory capture, which seems likely given the high stakes and dearth of AI expertise in government."

Hebner said a balance needs to be struck between encouraging innovation in AI and ensuring safety for citizens.

"Mistakes will be made, and they will have important implications for the evolution of AI, the structure of the industry and the cash flow earned by investors. Implementing a rigid and complex regulatory framework is likely to impose excessive costs but do little to protect society," Hebner said.

"Unfortunately, such an outcome seems highly likely given the political pressure to act, even though we have little idea what the AI ecosystem is going to look like just a few years down the road."

The whitepaper noted that populations globally are apprehensive about AI and demanding regulation.

"Regarding the economic impact of AI, most people are concerned it could eventually replace their jobs and result in further concentration and power in the technology sector. On a more positive note, many people are optimistic AI will improve the quality of services they receive, especially in healthcare," he said.

"Nobody possesses a crystal ball and we do not know which start-up companies will become the next titans, and which current superstars will fall. This level of uncertainty means we are regulating what we do not really understand, which is, which governments need to be cautious now about introducing restrictive laws."

When it comes to investing in AI for long term returns, Hebner said only a small number of companies will be winners and will successfully capture the value in AI.

"Nevertheless, we have previously said we view AI as the fourth wave of digital technology after the PC, internet and mobile phones, and this view hasn't changed," he said.

"We believe AI will be the key driver of equity markets over the next decade, significantly impacting the labour market, productivity and sector concentration, as well as margins and free cash flow generation."

Epoch Investment PartnersKevin HebnerArtificial IntelligenceGSFM
