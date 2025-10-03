Newspaper icon
Platinum LIC turns down WAM bid

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 3 OCT 2025   12:30PM

Platinum Capital (PMC) shareholders have rejected Wilson Asset Management's (WAM) bid to be the investment manager of the listed investment company (LIC) in the hope of replacing Platinum Asset Management.

WAM flagged its intentions of becoming the investment manager in mid-August, additionally putting forth Geoff Wilson, Richard Caldwell and Julian Martin to be elected on the LIC's board.

In the same month, PMC received a non-binding indicative proposal from L1 Capital to replace Platinum as investment manager.

At the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) this week, about 65% of PMC shareholders rejected the motion to appoint the trio as directors and ultimately disapproved WAM's aim to become the investment manager.

Instead, shareholders voted in favour of appointing Rachel Grimes, David Gray and Douglas Farrell - who are representatives of L1 Capital.

The L1 Capital nominees respectively received about a 68% approval rating from shareholders. L1 Capital is PMC's largest shareholder.

If it was successful, WAM planned to manage PMC's investments using the strategy used by its WAM Global strategy, an ASX-listed LIC trading under ticker code WGB.

PMC has funds under management of about $456.5 million, investing in global companies from various industries by providing exposure to undervalued businesses. Since its 1994 inception, PMC has returned 10.7% p.a.

Some of its largest holdings are in TSMC, Alphabet, Novartis, Unilever and AstraZeneca.

Platinum shareholders recently voted in favour of merging with L1 Capital to create a $16.5 billion entity.

Platinum completed its merger with L1 Capital on October 1. The new entity began trading as L1 Group under ticker code L1G on this date.

Jeff Peters is the chief executive of the combined group, while Guy Strapp is the chair.

Grimes and Neil Chatfield are non-executive directors, while Peters and Jane Stewart are executive directors.

L1 Capital co-founders Mark Landau and Raphael Lamm each have a 33% stake in L1 Group, while Platinum founder Kerr Neilson has a 3% interest.

