Platinum exec pay hit with second strike

Platinum Asset Management suffered its second consecutive strike against its remuneration report but managed to avoid a board spill.

Yesterday, 73% of shareholders overwhelmingly voted against adopting the remuneration report at the annual general meeting (AGM). However, 98% of shareholders voted against a board spill.

The board said it has substantially reduced total variable remuneration and redesigned the framework for key executives by 59% compared to the previous financial year as part of the "broad-based turnaround program."

This does not affect the remuneration of managing director and chief executive Jeff Peters, whose KPIs are linked to the successful delivery of the turnaround program.

Other changes included significantly increasing the average weighting of executives' financial metrics KPIs to 45%, which sat at 20% in FY23.

In the lead up to casting votes, Peters told shareholders that his top priority is to improve the core business and stabilise funds under management (FUM), which dwindled to $12.2 billion at the end of October.

"We do acknowledge the underperformance and are working hard on it... I think it's early days in our changes, some of them have only been [introduced] six months ago, and some of these process enhancements that we're undertaking now are currently being rolled out," he said.

Platinum received its first strike in the 2023 remuneration report with 59% of shareholders rejecting it.

The board said it takes "shareholders' feedback seriously and has sought to comprehensively address all concerns that have been raised in relation to the company's remuneration framework" and will "continue to refine and improve this framework as the company moves through the next phase of its turnaround program."

At the AGM, shareholders also rejected the proposal to grant Peters deferred rights under the company's deferred remuneration plan.

They did, however, approve the elections of Rachel Grimes and James Simpson as directors.

Last month, 88% of Perpetual shareholders voted against adopting the remuneration report, hitting the active fund manager with its first strike amid poor performance and drooping funds under management.