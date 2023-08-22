Newspaper icon
Financial Planning

Platform comparison fintech launches

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 22 AUG 2023   12:34PM

SuitabilityHub, a new fintech that allows financial advisers to compare platform providers' features and takes the focus off fees, has launched to financial advisers.

SuitabilityHub is a one-stop shop that drills down on platform providers' offerings, analysing more than 500 features.

Building SuitabilityHub, founder managing director Recep Peker said, was an opportunity to provide a solution so that advisers can better demonstrate how they're acting in their clients' best interest.

Currently, many of the tools available in the market focus on fee comparison as opposed to other aspects that might be more important for advisers to consider when recommending products, he told Financial Standard.

"Large licensees typically have the time, money, and resources to run deep due diligence into financial products. SuitabilityHub provides all advisers digitised software that can bring a more holistic approach to the Best Interest Duty by looing looks at clients' needs and values that goes beyond fees," he said.

The first step for an adviser is to determine a client's needs and input this information in the application.

"As an example, an adviser has a retiree client who is conservative, wants flexibility on their pension payments, and wants to be paid weekly. SuitabilityHub then provides a universe of platforms ranked based on the most important features the adviser inputs," he said.

"Advisers then shortlist platforms before the next stage, which is the values assessment. This stage breaks down platforms on three sets of values: financial strength, operational robustness, and ESG policies."

The final stage provides a fee analysis.

"We look at the total cost of the platform to the client. Other than admin fees, we look at transaction fees, holding fees of different types of assets, interest earned on cash, and family linking benefits," Peker said.

SuitabilityHub is currently linked to the major platforms and boutique providers.

Comparing platforms like HUB24 and Netwealth, Peker said, at first glance they seem alike as they have a number of similar features.

"But a closer look reveals that only about 60% of their features overlap," he said.

Peker left Investment Trends in 2021 after 11 years to start his own consultancy firm.

SuitabilityHub was born shortly after and in the following year linked with platform providers for beta testing.

In March 2023, the software officially launched to platform providers. Financial advisers are currently testing the technology.

