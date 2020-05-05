NEWS
Executive Appointments
Platform bolsters distribution, relationships teams
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 5 MAY 2020   12:17PM

An asset manager and platform with ambitious growth plans has made key appointments, growing its relationships and distribution teams.

Mason Stevens has appointed Charlie Green, a former financial adviser at Kearney Group, to manage client relationships across the southern states and sourcing new business opportunities.

"Charlie's role as a financial adviser brings with it frontline experience in understanding the many challenges that advisers are faced with in today's unique environment," said Mason Stevens managing director Nick Mitchell.

Stephanie Duncan was also appointed as the head of marketing and communications in the distribution team.

She has previously held marketing and communications positions at State Street Global Advisors, Schroders and Citi.

Mason Stevens said the hires were a sign the firm was putting into action its plan for strategic growth, and expanding its national footprint.

Mitchell joined Mason Stevens at the end of last year after leaving Netwealth.

His appointment was part of an expansion for the company into Victoria.

Speaking to Financial Standard at the time about the expansion into Melbourne, Bignill said: "Melbourne has always been a big focus for us and today it stands as our largest market, from a geographic point of view."

"For that reason, it is important for us to have a presence there, but even more important to have the right person for the role. We believe we've found that in Nick and he brings an enormous amount of experience."

Read more: Mason StevensNick MitchellCharlie Green
Latest News
