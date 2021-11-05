NEWS
Insurance
Plan For Life names insurance award winners

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  FRIDAY, 5 NOV 2021   12:12PM

The research and analytics firm announced the winners of its 2021 Excellence Awards for insurers.

NobleOak Life took out the Overall Direct Life Insurance Excellence Award for 2021, going up against TAL Life, HCF Life and MLC Life.

NobleOak Life also won the Life Award, TPD Award, Trauma Rider Award and Customer Service Award while the Trauma Standalone Award went to HCF Life and the Income Protection Award was handed to Insuranceline.

The award for Accidental Injury went to HCF Life and Suncorp won the Funeral Cover Award.

Meanwhile, the Innovation Technology Award went to Insuranceline and the Innovation Product Award went to HCF Life.

MLC Life won the Debt Insurance award and AAMI won the Customer Online Experience Award.

From the health and wellness category, TAL Life won the Overall Health & Wellness Excellence Award for 2021 based on a holistic review covering 44 underlying factors of health and wellness programs offered by life Insurance companies.

The Devices & Health Tracking Award went to MLC Life Insurance and is based on how life insurers measure and monitor health and wellness activities undertaken by customers.

Meanwhile, the Outcomes Experience Award went to MetLife for the positive outcomes achieved by its health and wellness program, demonstrated by better policy retention and improvements in health experience.

The awards are based on an independent, objective and transparent research process using actuarial disciplines and provide industry participants with a benchmark to compare performance and provide consumers with an insight into best practice.

