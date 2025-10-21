Pinnacle names head of client solutions

Pinnacle Investment Management Group (Pinnacle) has appointed David Wright as its first head of client solutions.

Wright brings over 30 years of experience to the role, with expertise in investment research and consulting.

He was most recently at Zenith Investment Partners for 23 years. He was a co-founder and served as both chief executive and investment director in that time. He left the firm in September.

In his new role, Wright will be responsible for supporting Pinnacle's global growth initiatives and providing strategic guidance to affiliated investment managers.

Pinnacle founder and managing director Ian Macoun said: "David's contribution to the investment management industry to date has been profound."

"Just as Pinnacle was built from the ground up on the belief that there was a better way to deliver excellence in investment management, David founded a leading research business that set new standards of quality and integrity, to the great benefit of advisers and investors across the country."

Wright will place a key role in the business' future success, he added.

"This level of integrity, ambition, and commitment to excellence is exactly what we value at Pinnacle. As we continue to expand our multi-affiliate model and broaden asset class diversification to meet evolving investor demands, David brings an extensive breadth of experience and knowledge," Macoun said.

Also commenting, Wright said: "Over the past two decades, I've worked closely with many Pinnacle executives and affiliated fund managers as the group has grown into one of Australia's strongest and most respected financial services organisations."

"The client-focused platform Ian Macoun and the team has built is globally unique, and there is no doubt there are significant opportunities to further extend its reach. I look forward to working closely with the Pinnacle team and affiliated investment managers."