Pinnacle hires retail distribution lead

Pinnacle Investment Management added a new director for its retail business to the fold, who recently finished up at a boutique investment platform.

Chris Brookman joined the ASX-listed firm as a director of distribution of the retail business in February, Pinnacle confirmed.

Before his new role, Brookman spent one year at Altive, an alternative investment platform backed by Pacific Century Group.

He worked at Macquarie Group for 13 years in senior roles working across research and strategic account management. Brookman also spent some time at ING Australia and MLC.

Pinnacle recently reported a net profit after tax of $40.1 million in the half-year to December 2021.

Total NPAT for the period jumped 32% year on year, with some $6.4 million emanating from performance fees.

Pinnacle now has 16 affiliates with a combined funds under management of $93.6 billion, growing 33% year on year. Its share of affiliate profits comes to $39.2 million, up 23% on the prior corresponding period.

During a busy six months, Pinnacle shut Reminiscent Capital, a discretionary Asian macro strategy, and completed its acquisition of a 25% equity interest in private equity firm Five V Capital.