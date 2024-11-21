Newspaper icon
Pinnacle goes global with acquisitions

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 21 NOV 2024   12:38PM

Having successfully completed a $400 million placement in support, Pinnacle Investment Management is acquiring stakes in two international fund managers.

Pinnacle is taking strategic stakes in VSS Holdings and Pacific Asset Management for a total of $142.8 million.

Pinnacle will take a 22.5% equity stake in VSS Holdings for $92.8 million. It is a private markets investment firm, headquartered in New York, which was established in 1981 with a focus on healthcare, business services, and education.

It will also take a stake in Pacific Asset Management, acquiring 25% of the equity for $50 million. The firm is based in London and provides model portfolios and single manager investment options. It is part of Pacific Investments Group, the family office of UK businessman John Beckwith, and is already the distributor of Pinnacle affiliate Coolabah Capital's funds.

The stakes will be funded via a $400 million institutional placement it completed this morning, with interest from both new and existing shareholders.

The $400 million will also help seed new strategies for Pinnacle's existing affiliates and to acquire additional equity in those firms, as well as support investment in other growth initiatives.

"We are very pleased with the success of the placement and the strong support... It provides a strong endorsement that our investors share our confidence in the strategy we are committed to pursuing and the exciting growth opportunities ahead of us," Pinnacle managing director Ian Macoun said.

"We look forward to partnering with the VSS Capital and Pacific Asset Management teams through this next phase of accelerated growth."

Pinnacle said it is actively seeking to expand offshore, eyeing businesses with substantial growth potential.

Read more: Pacific Asset ManagementPinnacle Investment ManagementCoolabah CapitalIan MacounPacific Investments GroupVSS Capital
