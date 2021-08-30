Pinnacle distribution director exits

After more than six years in the role, Pinnacle Investment Management's director of distribution has left the business.

Matt Dell finished up with Pinnacle on August 27, having first joined the firm in April 2015.

Prior to that he spent close to seven years at RARE Infrastructure (now ClearBridge Investments), first as head of retail distribution and then head of distribution.

He has also previously held roles with Fidelity Investments, Professional Investment Services, Asgard Wealth Solutions and AMP.

In a LinkedIn post, Dell described the decision to leave as "extremely difficult", adding that he has chosen to "take a break and enjoy life for a while".

A spokesperson for Pinnacle told Financial Standard that no decision has been made in terms of Dell's replacement.

"Matt has left a great legacy at Pinnacle and within the wider asset management industry," the spokesperson said.

"He remains a close friend of the Pinnacle business and we wish him well as he embarks on a new chapter in life."

On his decision to leave, Dell wrote: "I have been truly privileged and proud to be associated with the most incredible group of people over that time... I thank everyone at Pinnacle and its 16 affiliates from the bottom of my heart for our professional association and for their friendship."

"...whilst I am sad to be leaving the business, I am also excited about what the future holds."