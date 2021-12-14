PIMCO revives local LIT plans

After almost two years of delay, PIMCO is planning to launch its first Australian listed investment trust in March next year.

PIMCO, which has been managing listed funds globally for about 25 years, said the new offering will seek to address Australian investors' ongoing demand for income.

The investment manager originally planned to launch the product in March 2020, announcing the move in November 2019. But in February 2020 it confirmed the launch would be delayed while Treasury conducted its public consultation on stamping fees for LITs and LICs.

Reviving the trust, PIMCO said it will look to leverage its global experience to offer investors multi-sector public and private investment opportunities across the fixed income landscape.

The listed structure allows the trust to target less-accessible debt opportunities not typically available in unlisted investment structures, PIMCO said.

Head of Australia and co-head of Asia Pacific portfolio management Rob Mead said: "We are very pleased to be bringing this new strategy to market at a time when relatively low yields have made it challenging for Australian investors to source income in a risk-conscious manner."

The trust will be managed by Mead; group chief investment officer Dan Ivascyn; and managing director and portfolio manager Alfred Murata.

"We see opportunities for income generation across global markets, but careful security selection and a flexible investment approach are key," Ivascyn said.

"PIMCO's experience in managing listed investment structures and our deep presence in both public and private credit markets are advantages in sourcing unique investment opportunities."