NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

PIMCO revives local LIT plans

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 14 DEC 2021   12:38PM

After almost two years of delay, PIMCO is planning to launch its first Australian listed investment trust in March next year.

PIMCO, which has been managing listed funds globally for about 25 years, said the new offering will seek to address Australian investors' ongoing demand for income.

The investment manager originally planned to launch the product in March 2020, announcing the move in November 2019. But in February 2020 it confirmed the launch would be delayed while Treasury conducted its public consultation on stamping fees for LITs and LICs.

Reviving the trust, PIMCO said it will look to leverage its global experience to offer investors multi-sector public and private investment opportunities across the fixed income landscape.

The listed structure allows the trust to target less-accessible debt opportunities not typically available in unlisted investment structures, PIMCO said.

Head of Australia and co-head of Asia Pacific portfolio management Rob Mead said: "We are very pleased to be bringing this new strategy to market at a time when relatively low yields have made it challenging for Australian investors to source income in a risk-conscious manner."

The trust will be managed by Mead; group chief investment officer Dan Ivascyn; and managing director and portfolio manager Alfred Murata.

"We see opportunities for income generation across global markets, but careful security selection and a flexible investment approach are key," Ivascyn said.

"PIMCO's experience in managing listed investment structures and our deep presence in both public and private credit markets are advantages in sourcing unique investment opportunities."

Read more: PIMCODan IvascynRob MeadAlfred Murata
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

YFYS spurs half to change asset mix
Jennison hires head of ESG
Allianz Retire+ chief steps down
Keep COVID-19 in perspective: Panel
Kapstream co-founder announces career break
Fidelity hires sustainability director
Australians bullish on 2021 recovery
Global net zero framework launched
PIMCO eyes ETFs
Australia bottoms out on fund disclosure

Editor's Choice

Cbus strengthens in-house investment team

CHLOE WALKER  |   11:51AM
With the percentage of assets managed in-house at Cbus heading towards 40%, the super fund has made a raft of appointments in support and announced the retirement of its head of private markets.

Labor pledges calm in superannuation

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:37PM
Labor promises that superannuation will not be hotly contested in the upcoming federal election, vowing that if it comes to power in 2022 it will not introduce major changes.

NZ Super awards passive ESG mandates

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:36PM
NZ Super Fund has selected UBS Asset Management to manage $4.9 billion across two passive mandates.

SSGA creates regional ESG role

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:18PM
State Street Global Advisors appointed a sustainable investing specialist from CareSuper to a newly created position.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Bryce Quirk
Chief Distribution Officer
Colonial First State
Anu Menon
Business Development Manager
Australian Executor Trustees
Phil Usher
Chief Executive Officer
First Nations Foundation

Infographic: Milford Managed Funds: A great addition to your portfolio

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
8

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
11

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

FEB
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

FEB
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  What do you think will be the biggest investment theme of 2022?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bhanu Singh

HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT AND SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER
DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS
Bhanu Singh is a rare breed in 2021, having been with the same company for his entire career. He tells Elizabeth McArthur how Dimensional won his loyalty, and how he plans to earn the loyalty of others.
READ MORE
Premium Subscription
Special EOY deal!
20% off until 31 December 2021.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.