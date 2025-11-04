Newspaper icon
Phillip Lowe to chair ASX Advisory Group

BY ANGELIQUE MINAS  |  TUESDAY, 4 NOV 2025   12:10PM

The ASX announced Phillip Lowe as chair of the newly formed Advisory Group on Corporate Governance (AGCG).

Per the recommendations made in the October expert review panel's report, the AGCG was established to replace the ASX Corporate Governance Council.

Lowe brings decades of experience to the role, beginning his career at the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) in 1980, and then serving as governor from 2016 until 2023.

During his tenure, Lowe strengthened the RBA's transparency, accountability and decision-making frameworks.

Since leaving this role, he has served as the chair of social investing firm Future Generation Australia and on the boards of Victor Chang Cardiac Research Institute and Barrenjoey Capital Partners.

The AGCG is responsible for developing, approving, and issuing the ASX Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations.

As the independent chair, Lowe will be supported by a small group of issuers, investors, and other industry experts to ensure a deep level of experience in listed entity governance.

Nominations for AGCG members are currently open, and candidates will be recruited from relevant peak bodies and other stakeholders.

The formation of this new group is part of a broader effort by the ASX to review and update its governance and listing requirements.

ASX chief executive Helen Lofthouse said: "ASX is delighted to have a chair of the calibre of Dr Philip Lowe, given his deep understanding of Australian financial markets, policy development and stakeholder engagement."

"The creation of an expert advisory group is part of how we continue to evolve Australia's capital markets in partnership with our customers.

"ASX will work closely with Dr Lowe to identify and appoint advisory group members, and we aim to do this as quickly as possible to enable the group to convene and determine its priorities."

For his part, Lowe said: "Strong corporate governance remains central to the strength and reputation of Australia's public markets, which is why I am pleased to accept this role."

"This new advisory group provides an important opportunity to establish practical governance practices that drive long term value for shareholders and listed entities.

"I am confident that through open dialogue, broad consultation and evidence-based advice, ASX with the support of the advisory group can develop principles that are widely supported by the market."

Read more: ASXAGCGCorporate Governance CouncilReserve Bank of AustraliaBarrenjoey Capital PartnersFuture Generation Australia
