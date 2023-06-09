Newspaper icon
Perth-based Ponzi scheme shut down by court

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 9 JUN 2023   12:47PM

A Perth woman has been permanently banned from running a financial services business, while the $11 million illegal investment scheme she ran will be wound up.

Monica Kaur, through her business MKS Property Investments/Developments, encouraged around 300 investors to establish SMSFs and advised them to invest in property investments and developments set up by MKS Property. It was an unregistered managed investment scheme without a licence or required registration.

ASIC alleged at least $11.3 million was invested, some was repaid as returns while much was lost. Kaur - which ASIC described as "an unlicensed financial adviser" - also used some of the money for personal expenses, while also collected more than $1 million in fees for the "advice".

This occurred between March 2017 and December 2020, and her husband Sadu Singh was also a director of the company. He was also found to have failed his duties as a director by deferring all matters of the business to his wife.

He has been disqualified from managing a corporation for 15 years, while her ban is for life. She is also permanently restrained from carrying on a financial services business.

A website promoting Kaur and MKS Property says the business was established in 2006 and states: "When you deal with MKS, you are dealing with a long-term business partner, not a run-of-the-mill service provider. Our word is our bond, and we take pride in shaping trust with our clients."

Kaur's son and daughter were also named in the case brought by ASIC, with the son operating a property group that received some of the funds and then used them to acquire property, and the daughter having received investor funds as a gift.

"The venture into which Ms Kaur directed investor funds was risky and speculative as is shown by the likelihood that most if not all of the funds of many of the investors have been lost. Inadequate record keeping and a lack of controls over what was done with the funds are likely to exacerbate the losses and the difficulty of making any recovery on behalf of investors. The losses are going to be in the millions of dollars and are likely to impact on the retirement savings of many individuals," Justice Jackson said.

Meanwhile, ASIC executive director financial services enforcement Tim Mullaly said: "ASIC is actively engaging with industry and consumer advocacy groups to raise awareness about the risks associated with unlicensed advisors and providing guidance on identifying legitimate financial professionals."

"ASIC is committed to safeguarding the interests of consumers and upholding the integrity of the financial services sector, sending a clear message that unlicensed practices will not be tolerated."

