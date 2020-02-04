NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Financial Planning
Perth advice firm folds
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 4 FEB 2020   12:39PM

A Perth-based financial advice firm had to call in liquidators, with its directors blaming a 30% fall in its business revenue after the Royal Commission among other reasons.

WA Wealth Managers (and WAWM Holdings Pty Ltd, as the main related firm) was run by Robert Hutchison and Dayle Hutchison, who were directors, shareholders and advisers at the practice.

The main advice firm generated about $300,000 in profits for the 2018/2019 financial year from a total income of about $598,000.

The Hutchisons determined the company was insolvent in October and appointed a liquidator soon after.

The directors attributed it to a 30% decline in business revenue after the Royal Commission, an increase in operating expenses and litigation involving ASIC, liquidation documents show.

The firm's assets amounted to $690,000. Much of it was goodwill and ended up not being realisable. The liquidator tried shopping the domain name to business brokers, in hope of recovering some value, but received little interest.

At the same time, it owed about $1.3 million to creditors, the most significant of which was a $1.1 million owed to Macquarie Bank.

The main firm WAWM Holdings' liquidation was finalised late last month while WA Wealth Managers was liquidated in mid-January.  Brendan Nixon, a partner at SM Solvency Accountants acted on the liquidation.

The liquidators were able to recover a thin $20,480.77 for WAWM while WA Wealth Managers yielded no recoveries.

After the liquidator fees of $17,573.14 and other expenses, the creditors were left without a dividend.

Read more: Royal CommissionWA Wealth ManagersPerthWAWM Holdings Pty LtdBrendan NixonDayle HutchisonHutchisonsMacquarie Bankmid-JanuaryRobert HutchisonSM Solvency Accountants
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Frydenberg takes RC super advice
FPA calls for axe to fall on stamping fees
HESTA names chief risk officer
Government edges towards regulator cooperation
Fidelity backs personality tests
Future of life insurance in doubt: APRA
ASIC increases levy costs
FPA supports tightening insurance claims
AMP to cull super trustee, five funds
Consultation opens for design, distribution guidance
Editor's Choice
BlackRock shuts ASX-listed ETF
KANIKA SOOD
BlackRock has informed investors of its plans to wind up an ASX-listed exchange traded fund following lacklustre demand.
Industry fund dumps Link
HARRISON WORLEY
An industry superannuation fund managing around $2.6 billion in retirement savings has ended its seven-year administration mandate with Link.
AustralianSuper ups admin fees
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
AustralianSuper will introduce a new fee for MySuper members from April 2020 to offset the impact of the Protecting Your Super changes.
Preqin opens Australian office
KANIKA SOOD
The alternatives assets data juggernaut is opening an office in Sydney, as it looks to expand its local client base and build its research coverage.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Angelique Aksenoff
Senior Compliance Consultant
Assured Support
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Financial Standard
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
5
Chief Economists Forum 
FEB
7
Chief Economists Forum 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Should the Retirement Income Review revise the regulatory settings for Comprehensive Income Products for Retirement (CIPRs)?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Louise Walsh
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
PHILANTHROPY AUSTRALIA INC
Future Generation chief executive Louise Walsh isn't the kind of person who waits for an opportunity to fall at her feet; she creates them herself. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 5z5Edmmv