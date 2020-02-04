Perth advice firm folds

A Perth-based financial advice firm had to call in liquidators, with its directors blaming a 30% fall in its business revenue after the Royal Commission among other reasons.

WA Wealth Managers (and WAWM Holdings Pty Ltd, as the main related firm) was run by Robert Hutchison and Dayle Hutchison, who were directors, shareholders and advisers at the practice.

The main advice firm generated about $300,000 in profits for the 2018/2019 financial year from a total income of about $598,000.

The Hutchisons determined the company was insolvent in October and appointed a liquidator soon after.

The directors attributed it to a 30% decline in business revenue after the Royal Commission, an increase in operating expenses and litigation involving ASIC, liquidation documents show.

The firm's assets amounted to $690,000. Much of it was goodwill and ended up not being realisable. The liquidator tried shopping the domain name to business brokers, in hope of recovering some value, but received little interest.

At the same time, it owed about $1.3 million to creditors, the most significant of which was a $1.1 million owed to Macquarie Bank.

The main firm WAWM Holdings' liquidation was finalised late last month while WA Wealth Managers was liquidated in mid-January. Brendan Nixon, a partner at SM Solvency Accountants acted on the liquidation.

The liquidators were able to recover a thin $20,480.77 for WAWM while WA Wealth Managers yielded no recoveries.

After the liquidator fees of $17,573.14 and other expenses, the creditors were left without a dividend.