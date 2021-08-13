Perpetual ups acquisition liability

Perpetual will need to fork out more cash for its Barrow Hanley acquisition as it revalues the remuneration paid to staff.

The firm originally estimated that the amount of incentive compensation accrued to be $2.1 million. This has jumped to $10.2 million.

This is because the methodology used to calculate the accrued compensation liability "has been amended to align with the treatment of similar schemes within the Perpetual Group," the ASX-listed firm said.

Perpetual announced in July 2020 that it was seeking to acquire a 75% stake in $64 billion US fund manager Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss (otherwise known as Barrow Hanley).

The remaining 25% interest is owned by Barrow Hanley's investment and management personnel.

In other integration costs, non-cash amortisation of intangibles have inched another $100,000 to $45.7 million.

In total, Perpetual has revised the costs of significant items from $39.8 million, as flagged in July, to $49.2 million.

Perpetual has $98.3 billion in assets under management, which grew by 3.1% year on year to the end of June.

Yesterday, the group announced that it acquired boutique financial advice firm Jacaranda Financial Planning for an undisclosed amount.