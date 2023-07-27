Newspaper icon
Perpetual reports $212bn in AUM

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 27 JUL 2023   12:52PM

In a Q4 2023 business update, Perpetual reported assets under management (AUM) of $212.1 billion, a 0.8% increase on the prior quarter.

Perpetual credited positive markets and strong investment performance for contributing to an uplift of $4.5 billion and positive foreign exchange movements contributed $2.4 billion.

Net outflows of $5.1 billion were attributed to global and international equities strategies as well as fixed income.

Perpetual chief executive Rob Adams said: "As foreshadowed in our third quarter business update, the macro environment has remained challenging and is driving general caution towards equities, particularly in the US."

"Disappointingly, we experienced mandate losses from a client in each of JO Hambro Capital's International Select strategy and Pendal's Fixed Interest strategy respectively which contributed to Group net outflows."

Meanwhile, wealth management's total funds under advice (FUA) were $18.5 billion as at June 30. Net inflows were $0.1 billion, with continued contributions from Native Title and philanthropy sector clients.

Regarding the Pendal Group integration, progress was deemed to be going well, with synergies tracking to plan.

During the quarter, performance fees of $3.2 million were earned, mainly in Pendal strategies.

Read more: Pendal GroupJO Hambro CapitalRob Adams
