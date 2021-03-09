NEWS
Executive Appointments
Perpetual promotes on Aussie equities team
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 9 MAR 2021   12:43PM

Perpetual has appointed deputy portfolio managers for its Australian equities long-short fund and for the smaller companies fund.

The Perpetual Share-Plus Long-Short Fund is currently managed by Anthony Aboud. Perpetual has appointed Sean Roger as the deputy portfolio manager on the fund.

Roger has spent six years at Perpetual, joining as a graduate accountant in 2013, moving to equities dealer in 2013 and an analyst in 2016. He currently covers stocks in gaming and agriculture sectors.

In another deputy PM appointment, the Perpetual Smaller Companies fund which is managed by Jack Collopy has appointed Alex Patten as a deputy portfolio manager.

Patten joined Perpetual in about 2016, initially in roles including financial accounting. He then worked on the corporate finance team, before moving to investments in

"These changes reflect the increased responsibility and contribution of these individuals, and importantly, align with our objective to ensure depth and progression within the team. Each of their bios is attached below for your convenience. As has been noted previously, we are also looking to hire an experienced analyst/junior PM in due course," Perpetual Investments said in a note to investors.

The wholesale version of the long-short fund has been running since 2003 and had $760 million in total assets at December end. The smaller companies fund's wholesale version had $631 million in assets and has been running since 1996.

The smaller companies fund in December bid farewell to Dean Fremder, who was hired as a dedicated small caps analyst in 2019 to assist lead manager Jack Collopy.

On Perpetual's global equities team, portfolio manager Garry Laurence and analyst Nick Vidale left last year, as the company decided to hand over Laurence-led global shares strategies to the teams at its US acquisition Barrow Hanley. This included Perpetual Global Shares Fund and Perpetual International Share Fund.

In July 2020, Perpetual said it would pay $465 million (about 40% via an equity raise, 50% via a debt facility and about 10% via cash) to buy 75% interest in Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss from BrightSphere Investment Group.

In its most recent results, Perpetual's strategies saw $2.7 billion in net outflows in the December quarter, taking its total assets to $89.2 billion.

