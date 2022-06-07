Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Perpetual launches Barrow Hanley ETF

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 7 JUN 2022   12:41PM

Perpetual Asset Management Australia has added to its suite of ETFs, today launching the Barrow Hanley Global Share Fund.

The Barrow Hanley Global Share Fund is an active ETF, quoted on the ASX.

The fund's aim is to provide long-term capital growth through investing in quality global shares selected by specialist global investment manager Barrow Hanley.

The active ETF is a unit class of its respective managed fund, the Barrow Hanley Global Share Fund. Recently the Global Share Fund was upgraded to Gold by Morningstar Analyst Ratings.

Perpetual Asset Management Australia group executive Amanda Gillespie said: "In November last year we launched our first two active ETFs, providing investors with an opportunity to access Perpetual's proven active management expertise."

"We are pleased to launch another active ETF that expands the investment options for investors, giving them access to companies from around the world, diversified across securities, sectors and regions."

The Perpetual Ethical SRI Fund (ASX: GIVE), Perpetual Global Innovation Share Fund (ASX: IDEA) and Barrow Hanley Global Share Fund (ASX: GLOB) are now available to investors to access via the ASX.

The fund is managed by Barrow Hanley which is part of Perpetual Asset Management International.

As of March 3, Perpetual Asset Management International's assets under management was $72.5 billion.

Gillespie added: "The launch of this active ETF is another example of how we are continuing to look for opportunities to provide investment solutions in contemporary structures to meet the evolving needs of our clients."

Read more: Barrow HanleyASXActive ETFPerpetual Asset Management AustraliaPerpetual Asset Management InternationalAmanda GillespieMorningstar
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ASIC prosecutes market manipulator
ACCC delays approval of Link Group acquisition
Magellan shares punished after FUM drop
Investors Mutual, Vaughan Nelson partner
ASX names new managing director
S&P launches agribusiness Index
Vanguard terminates multi-factor active ETF
BetaShares to launch new sustainable ETFs
VanEck carbon credits ETF set to hit ASX
AWOF unitholders to vote on trustee

Editor's Choice

The rise of the hybrid ETP

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:42PM
In the three years to March the number of ETPs increased by 29%, with the Australian market now made up of different subsets.

Spaceship chair banned for two years

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:13PM
The chair of Spaceship Capital has been banned by ASIC for failing to understand all the financial services offered by the group.

No more changes to risk commissions: ClearView

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:56PM
About 67% of financial advisers say they'd stop offering standalone risk advice if there are further changes to life insurance commissions.

3iQ introduces inaugural Australian products

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:45PM
3iQ Digital Asset Management has chosen Cboe Australia to launch its inaugural Australian products.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: FROM AUSTRALIA'S LEADING GOLD ETF ISSUER.

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
7

Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 

JUN
9

MAX: Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 

JUN
14-16

AIST's Superannuation Investment Conference 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Danielle Welsh-Rose

HEAD OF SUSTAINABILITY APAC AND HEAD OF SUSTAINABILITY SPECIALISTS
ABRDN AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Having spent much of the last two decades being told she was wrong, abrdn's Danielle Welsh-Rose is enjoying seeing progress on sustainability issues - but more change is needed. Jamie Williamson writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.