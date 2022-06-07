Perpetual launches Barrow Hanley ETF

Perpetual launches Barrow Hanley ETFBY ANDREW MCKEAN | TUESDAY, 7 JUN 2022 12:41PM
Read more: Barrow Hanley, ASX, Active ETF, Perpetual Asset Management Australia, Perpetual Asset Management International, Amanda Gillespie, Morningstar
Perpetual Asset Management Australia has added to its suite of ETFs, today launching the Barrow Hanley Global Share Fund.
The Barrow Hanley Global Share Fund is an active ETF, quoted on the ASX.
The fund's aim is to provide long-term capital growth through investing in quality global shares selected by specialist global investment manager Barrow Hanley.
The active ETF is a unit class of its respective managed fund, the Barrow Hanley Global Share Fund. Recently the Global Share Fund was upgraded to Gold by Morningstar Analyst Ratings.
Perpetual Asset Management Australia group executive Amanda Gillespie said: "In November last year we launched our first two active ETFs, providing investors with an opportunity to access Perpetual's proven active management expertise."
"We are pleased to launch another active ETF that expands the investment options for investors, giving them access to companies from around the world, diversified across securities, sectors and regions."
The Perpetual Ethical SRI Fund (ASX: GIVE), Perpetual Global Innovation Share Fund (ASX: IDEA) and Barrow Hanley Global Share Fund (ASX: GLOB) are now available to investors to access via the ASX.
The fund is managed by Barrow Hanley which is part of Perpetual Asset Management International.
As of March 3, Perpetual Asset Management International's assets under management was $72.5 billion.
Gillespie added: "The launch of this active ETF is another example of how we are continuing to look for opportunities to provide investment solutions in contemporary structures to meet the evolving needs of our clients."
