Perpetual flags $153.7m impairment

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 21 AUG 2025   12:23PM

Perpetual has flagged there will be a non-cash impairment charge of around $153.7 million, post-tax, in its FY25 results after completing impairment testing for the financial year.

Perpetual said the non-cash charge includes an additional impairment of $128.2 million for the second half of the financial year, predominately related to the carrying value of goodwill and customer contracts for the J O Hambro boutique within the asset management business.

"As previously announced in Perpetual's quarterly updates throughout FY25, certain J O Hambro strategies continued to experience greater than expected net outflows throughout FY25," Perpetual said.

"The impairment will impact the statutory results of the group for the FY25 financial year. Perpetual is in compliance with its banking covenants and there is no impact on Perpetual's current liquidity profile."

In its Q4 update in July, Perpetual flagged the continued outflows from the UK-based boutique, saying it was accelerating plans to reinvigorate the business.

Perpetual said this reinvigoration would include product rationalisation and identifying new capabilities to support future growth.

In the first half of FY25 J O Hambro experienced outflows of $3.6 billion.

At the time of Perpetual reporting its 1H results, it flagged a non-cash impairment charge of $25.5 million because of J O Hambro's poor performance.

In the March quarter, it saw continued net outflows of $1.8 billion.

As at June 30, J O Hambro assets under management were at $36.1 billion, up 1.8% for the quarter driven by positive market movements of $3.1 billion, offsetting negative currency movements of $200 million and net outflows of $2.3 billion for the quarter.

