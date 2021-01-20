Perpetual awards custody mandate

Perpetual Investment Management has appointed a new custodian, replacing RBC Investor and Treasury Services following its exit from the Australian market.

State Street Australia won the mandate and will provide custodial and fund administration services to Perpetual's asset management business.

The appointment is proposed to take effect within the first half of the 2021 calendar year.

"In our search for a new custodian and administrator, we were looking for a provider who could offer a high calibre service, as well as a breadth of solutions that were both innovative and customisable to support our strong product offering and our clients," Perpetual Limited chief executive and managing director Rob Adams said.

Adams said the business was also seeking a partner who could align with its growth strategy to expand into new markets.

"State Street emerged as strong partner demonstrating deep middle office and custodial experience in both domestic and global markets," Adams said.

"After a thorough review of a number of providers, we believe State Street is a complementary fit for Perpetual, particularly as our business becomes increasingly global in nature. State Street is a truly global and quality provider and their support will be crucial as we continue to grow our capabilities and client offerings over time."

Daniel Cheever, head of State Street Institutional Services for Australia, added that State Street is extremely pleased to have been awarded the Perpetual mandate.

"This is a further vote of confidence by market leaders in our ability to provide a full suite of solutions," he said.

"We are deploying an open architecture platform, which will provide critical data and an uplift in custody and fund administration services."