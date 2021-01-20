NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Perpetual awards custody mandate
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 20 JAN 2021   12:38PM

Perpetual Investment Management has appointed a new custodian, replacing RBC Investor and Treasury Services following its exit from the Australian market.

State Street Australia won the mandate and will provide custodial and fund administration services to Perpetual's asset management business.

The appointment is proposed to take effect within the first half of the 2021 calendar year.

"In our search for a new custodian and administrator, we were looking for a provider who could offer a high calibre service, as well as a breadth of solutions that were both innovative and customisable to support our strong product offering and our clients," Perpetual Limited chief executive and managing director Rob Adams said.

Adams said the business was also seeking a partner who could align with its growth strategy to expand into new markets.

"State Street emerged as strong partner demonstrating deep middle office and custodial experience in both domestic and global markets," Adams said.

"After a thorough review of a number of providers, we believe State Street is a complementary fit for Perpetual, particularly as our business becomes increasingly global in nature. State Street is a truly global and quality provider and their support will be crucial as we continue to grow our capabilities and client offerings over time."

Daniel Cheever, head of State Street Institutional Services for Australia, added that State Street is extremely pleased to have been awarded the Perpetual mandate.

"This is a further vote of confidence by market leaders in our ability to provide a full suite of solutions," he said.

"We are deploying an open architecture platform, which will provide critical data and an uplift in custody and fund administration services."

Read more: Investment ManagementRBC InvestorTreasury ServicesState Street Institutional Services for AustraliaRob AdamsDaniel Cheever
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Citi appoints head of fund services for Australian product
Invesco advances active non-transparent ETF
Boutique welcomes operations chief
Market rebound leaves behind active managers
Perpetual profits plummet
Perpetual takes stake in US asset manager
Perpetual top brass cop six-month pay cuts
Profits down as Perpetual looks to future
Custodial excellence recognised
Perpetual announces new executive hire
Editor's Choice
State Super names new chief investment officer
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   2:11PM
State Super has appointed a new chief investment officer, replacing Gary Gabriel who departed for VFMC last year.
ATO releases finding from super survey
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:42PM
The Australian Taxation Office (ATO) has released the key takeaways from its bi-annual survey of APRA-regulated super funds.
Global equities continue to soar: Report
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:17PM
Global equities fared better than Australian equities in the three years to September on a risk adjusted-basis, a new RMetrics report finds.
Raiz launches custom portfolio option
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:04PM
Raiz has introduced a new custom portfolio option that will enable clients to gain more control over their portfolio allocations.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Elisha Edwin
Associate Lawyer
Conditsis Lawyers
Damian Ryan
Partner, Tax National Sector Lead, Asset and Wealth Management
KPMG Australia
David Thornton
Journalist
Money Magazine
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
25
Investment Leadership Awards 
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Many super funds significantly increased insurance premiums in 2020, largely attributing the rises to industry reform. Do you anticipate the trend to continue in 2021?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
John McMurdo
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
Australian Ethical's chief executive John McMurdo's adventure into the world of mountain biking kicked into gear more than a decade ago. He speaks to Ally Selby about the discipline's surprising similarities to business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 0Y2e5r2u