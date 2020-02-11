Perpetual announces new executive hire

Perpetual has announced who will fill a newly created chief operating officer role, hiring from a global asset manager.

Amanda Gazal is set to take up the position in April this year, joining the Perpetual team from her role as DWS Group chief operating officer for Asia Pacific distribution and chief operating officer for Singapore.

Prior to her current role, Gazal also held senior roles at Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse in Asia and London.

Perpetual chief executive, Rob Adams, said the creation of the role was a key appointment to the Perpetual Executive Committee as it continues to focus on strategic growth across all businesses.

"The creation of the chief operating officer role as a result of our Operating Model Review underpins our strategy to diversify globally as we reposition ourselves and continue to invest for sustainable growth, seeking synergies and efficiencies across our lines of business," Adams said.

"I look forward to [Gazal's] enterprise leadership capability and fresh perspective. [Gazal's] extensive global experience leading teams through times of regulatory change to improve governance and efficiency will be a great asset to Perpetual."

Gazal said: "I am very excited to be joining [Adams] and the Perpetual team. Perpetual's long-standing heritage is well-respected in the industry and I am looking forward to the opportunities this new role will bring as the firm executes its growth strategy."

Perpetual said in her new role Gazal will be returning to Australia and will be based in Perpetual's Sydney head office.