Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Performance test comms criticised

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 24 JUN 2022   12:38PM

ASIC is warning super trustees to ensure they communicate upcoming performance test outcomes correctly to members, saying some of the funds that failed the test last year also failed to adequately inform members.

The regulator has reviewed the performance test communications sent by the 12 trustees of the 13 failed products, finding that trustees generally complied with the legal obligations to notify members - but some, it says, may have risked confusing or misleading members.

According to ASIC, seven trustees had general issues with the quality of their communications while six had issues with the mandatory disclosures required of them.

Some trustees published the notification of the failure on a page on their website that was less likely to be visited by someone interested in the product rather than the homepage, or chose to place more emphasis on other performance measures, such as recent positive performance.

In some cases, trustees saw the communications as an opportunity to criticise aspects of the test to suggest it was not relevant to the product that was failed, ASIC said.

Further, ASIC said: "Our review suggested that often the primary aim of trustees whose product failed the test was to retain members, even if this involved using communication strategies that potentially undermined good decision making by individual members."

Sponsored Video
Elevate practice profit & revenue with managed accounts

In some cases, attempts to retain members also bordered on providing financial advice, ASIC noted.

Getting into specifics, the regulator said one trustee used other ratings and rankings to promote performance.

"A trustee whose product failed the performance test described it as 'top rated'. The trustee displayed an image of a 'five-star' award received for the product with the words 'you can have peace of mind knowing that your super is in great hands', without disclosing that the product had failed the test. The Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) also had an image of a tick of approval," ASIC's review states.

In another instance, ASIC said: "A trustee whose product failed the performance test answered an FAQ about why its product was 'underperforming' by referring to its performance against its own percentage return above inflation target, and without reference to the test."

Other issues raised by ASIC related to ongoing disclosure and included a trustee that used a banner at the top of its homepage to communicate the failure, knowing this banner was used regularly for various information and would be updated in due course.

ASIC also reviewed communications sent by third parties, including an instance in which unions connected with two of the funds that had products fail contacted union members. In turn, ASIC contacted the unions reminding them financial services laws apply to them in terms of member communications and that they be careful not to provide unlicensed financial advice or make misleading representations about products.

"We also raised this issue with a peak union representative body, so our concerns were communicated more generally throughout the industry," ASIC said.

ASIC commissioner Danielle Press said the performance test supports transparency of product performance for members so they can make more informed investment decisions.

"Trustees should act in their members' best financial interests by being transparent about the performance of their product. They should communicate their performance test results to members in a balanced, clear and factual way," she said.

"Communication strategies that don't prominently disclose the test result or obscure the importance of a failed result in some way are not acceptable."

She added that where ASIC feels suitable, particularly in the case of a product's second failure, it will take appropriate action to protect consumers.

As at June 15, all but three funds with products that were failed last year have since merged or made plans to. The three that haven't are AMG Super, Colonial First State's FirstChoice and Commonwealth Bank Group Super.

Read more: ASICAMG SuperColonial First StateCommonwealth Bank Group SuperFirstChoice
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Spaceship chair banned for two years
ASIC releases CCIV guidelines
Corporate advisor charged over $2m theft
Squirrel Super to pay over false property claims
May exam sees 43% pass rate
Barred adviser breaches ASIC order
Clear up uncertainty: AFA, FPA
Defective disclosures see Avanteos Investments fined
ASIC helps issuers avoid greenwashing
Market manipulator pleads guilty

Editor's Choice

50% of advisers now offering ESG advice

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:41PM
Almost half of all financial advisers are now providing ESG investment advice, according to a new report.

Super trustees face rough seas ahead: Byres

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:33PM
In a speech at the Trans-Tasman Business Circle 'Meet the regulators' event, APRA chair Wayne Byres said to expect the performance of super trustees to continue to be the subject of intense scrutiny.

Apollo secures Hostplus mandate

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:20PM
Apollo Global Management has entered a strategic partnership with Hostplus to launch an Asia Pacific credit strategy.

ABE releases Rolls Royce bond

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:50PM
It's one of the most luxurious automotive brands in the world and it now has its own bond linked security from the Australian Bond Exchange.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: FROM AUSTRALIA'S LEADING GOLD ETF ISSUER.

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
27

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jane Kang

GENERAL MANAGER, INVESTMENTS
PRIME SUPER
A determined spirit has underscored all that Jane Kang has achieved so far, and that spirit is lending itself well to Prime Super, its members and its investments. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.