Investment
Sponsored by
Pension funds apply pressure on climate change
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 23 JUL 2020   12:20PM

Some of the largest pension funds in the US have sent letters to their government urging action on climate change after a proposal sought to limit their ESG investing capabilities.

The California State Teachers Retirement System (CalSTRS), which has assets totalling US$246 billion, was among the investors throwing their weight behind this latest climate change action.

"It is more clear than ever that the climate crisis poses a systemic threat to financial markets and the real economy, with significant disruptive consequences on asset valuations and our nation's economic stability," the letter said.

"This is in addition to the lives and livelihoods of tens of millions of people across the country."

Sponsored by Franklin Templeton
Report: Building stronger relationships with ESG investing

The message was sent to the Federal Reserve, Comptroller of the Currency, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Commodity Futures Trading Commission, Federal Insurance Office, Federal Housing Finance Agency, Financial Stability Oversight Council and various state offices.

It urged the people working within each of these government bodies to protect US market stability and the US' global competitiveness by guiding a transition to net zero carbon emissions.

"Such actions are particularly critical now, as our financial markets are especially vulnerable in the face of the economic shocks from the COVID-19 pandemic," the letter said.

"Your leadership in taking unprecedented and vital steps to support communities, companies and financial markets in the face of the economic fallout is greatly appreciated. Yet, decisions that are being made right now in order to revitalize the economy could have impacts on climate change."

Along with CalSTERs other signatories included Boston Common Asset Management, Westparth Benefits and Investments, California State Controller's Office, Cornerstone Capital Group, Impax Asset Management, Maryland State Treasurer, New York State Comptroller, Office of the Illinois State Treasurer, Praxis Mutual Funds and Seattle City Employees' Retirement System.

The letter was also signed by a number of not for profit organisations and individuals.

It comes after the US Department of Labor sought to restrict the rules on how pension funds invest so that they would "not too readily treat ESG factors as economically relevant".

This could limit pension funds' abilities to control the carbon emission impact their investments have.

