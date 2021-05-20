NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Pension fund appoints chief executive

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 20 MAY 2021   12:22PM

A long-serving executive is set to be the first female chief executive of one of the world's largest pension funds.

The Teachers' Retirement Board has named Cassandra Lichnock as the new chief executive of the California State Teachers' Retirement System (CalSTRS). She has been with the fund since 2008, and currently serves as chief operating officer.

Commencing in the role on July 1, Lichnock is the first woman to hold the position. The fund, whose membership is 75% female, said this demonstrates its commitment to diversity and inclusion.

As chief executive, Lichnock will build and execute strategy, deliver on operational excellence, and forge a strong relationship with the board, CalSTRS said.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Responsible Fixed-Income Investing with Calvert

She will also build on the fund's commitments to sustainability and diversity and focus on evolving its culture as the organisation "plans for a post-pandemic future".

"Cassandra's experience and knowledge of CalSTRS operations and culture will ensure a smooth transition and continuity for our members, employees and stakeholders," Teachers' Retirement Board chair Harry Keiley.

Sponsored Video
Praemium - The Platform of Everything

"She is the right choice to continue partnering with the board, staff and executives to deliver on our mission to provide a secure retirement to California's educators."

Lichnock replaces Jack Ehnes, who announced last year his intention to retire on 30 June 2021. Following a thorough executive search, Lichnock was identified as the ideal candidate for the job, the fund said.

Commenting on her appointment, Lichnock said she is honoured to be taking over the reins from Ehnes.

"Jack has been an extraordinary mentor and business partner. I plan to carry forward our work on improving service delivery to our members and ensuring their financial security in retirement," she said.

Lichnock added that it is not lost on her that she is the first woman to lead the fund.

"I am already working with the board and executives to build on the progress we've made on sustainability, social responsibility, diversity, equity and inclusion," she said.

"I am so proud of our culture. Our staff's dedication to our mission and their work is what makes CalSTRS an outstanding organisation and destination employer. I am excited to lead this organisation as we take on the challenges and opportunities the future will present."

Read more: CalSTRSCassandra LichnockCalifornia State Teachers Retirement SystemJack EhnesHarry Keiley
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Pension funds apply pressure on climate change
Pension fund chief executive retires
Pension giant awards $1bn in mandates
Global asset managers sign responsible firearms framework
Major US pension fund divests Australian coal
Instos begin litigation against Volkswagen

Editor's Choice

Federation AM awards mandate

ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:40AM
Federation Asset Management has selected an administrator for its Sustainable Australian Real Asset Trust (SARA).

Super fund whistleblower policies lacking: ASIC

KANIKA SOOD  |   11:59AM
ASIC says superannuation funds' whistleblower policies are missing key information, including how whistleblowers can protect themselves, and should be published widely.

Salaries boosted by skills shortage

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   11:21AM
The financial services and insurance industries have record high job vacancies and skills shortages, sparking a significant boost in salaries.

Pension fund appoints chief executive

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:22PM
A long-serving executive is set to be the first female chief executive of one of the world's largest pension funds.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Luke Mcdermott
Consultant
Rice Warner
David Wright
Managing Partner
Zenith Investment Partners
Peter Esho
Co-Founder
Admin Special Accounts

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Danielle Wood

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
GRATTAN INSTITUTE
Grattan Institute chief executive Danielle Wood is on a mission to make the esoteric subject of economics accessible to Australians and call attention to why it matters in their day-to-day lives. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.