Pension fund appoints chief executive

A long-serving executive is set to be the first female chief executive of one of the world's largest pension funds.

The Teachers' Retirement Board has named Cassandra Lichnock as the new chief executive of the California State Teachers' Retirement System (CalSTRS). She has been with the fund since 2008, and currently serves as chief operating officer.

Commencing in the role on July 1, Lichnock is the first woman to hold the position. The fund, whose membership is 75% female, said this demonstrates its commitment to diversity and inclusion.

As chief executive, Lichnock will build and execute strategy, deliver on operational excellence, and forge a strong relationship with the board, CalSTRS said.

She will also build on the fund's commitments to sustainability and diversity and focus on evolving its culture as the organisation "plans for a post-pandemic future".

"Cassandra's experience and knowledge of CalSTRS operations and culture will ensure a smooth transition and continuity for our members, employees and stakeholders," Teachers' Retirement Board chair Harry Keiley.

"She is the right choice to continue partnering with the board, staff and executives to deliver on our mission to provide a secure retirement to California's educators."

Lichnock replaces Jack Ehnes, who announced last year his intention to retire on 30 June 2021. Following a thorough executive search, Lichnock was identified as the ideal candidate for the job, the fund said.

Commenting on her appointment, Lichnock said she is honoured to be taking over the reins from Ehnes.

"Jack has been an extraordinary mentor and business partner. I plan to carry forward our work on improving service delivery to our members and ensuring their financial security in retirement," she said.

Lichnock added that it is not lost on her that she is the first woman to lead the fund.

"I am already working with the board and executives to build on the progress we've made on sustainability, social responsibility, diversity, equity and inclusion," she said.

"I am so proud of our culture. Our staff's dedication to our mission and their work is what makes CalSTRS an outstanding organisation and destination employer. I am excited to lead this organisation as we take on the challenges and opportunities the future will present."