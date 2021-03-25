NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
Pengana portfolio managers depart
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 25 MAR 2021   12:35PM

Jordan Cvetanovski and Steven Glass who co-founded Pengana Capital's international equities business have left the firm with immediate effect.

Pengana has appointed James McDonald as the interim deputy chief investment officer of the international equities strategies.

The duo had worked on the funds since 2015.

"Jordan and Steven have no intention to, and will not, disturb existing client relationships of the International Equity Strategy funds. They are confident that with their individual track records of success they will enjoy new opportunities," the two said in a joint statement.

"Jordan and Steven thank Pengana, its staff, customers, and investor platforms for their support over the past five years and wish them well."

Pengana said it will announce permanent arrangements for the investment management team soon, which will include McDonald and his team, plus a "highly credentialed external" investment management team.

The firm said the strategies will continue to be managed as usual.

McDonald was the deputy chief investment officer of Hunter Hall from 2011 to 2017, when it merged with Pengana.

Read more: Pengana CapitalJordan CvetanovskiSteven GlassJames McDonaldHunter Hall
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Zero rates causing risky business: Pengana
Pengana launches new Israel equities fund
Pengana shutters income-focused fund
Crypto exchange owners charged
Pengana sales manager lands distribution gig
Pengana sales manager departs for Sunshine State
Former Wallaby banned
Pengana makes executive hire
GAM hires, launches new strategies
DNR expands distribution team
Editor's Choice
AustralianSuper adds to investment committee
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:00PM
AustralianSuper last month added a former Goldman Sachs Australia managing director and partner to its investment committee.
Australians bullish on 2021 recovery
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:04PM
Australians are bullish about the recovery of the local economy and the positive effect that will have on their portfolios, a survey canvassing investors across the Asia Pacific shows.
ASIC releases fee consent instrument
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:06PM
ASIC has released three legislative instruments to regulate advice fee consents and lack of independence disclosures, as part of the government's response to the Royal Commission.
Pengana portfolio managers depart
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:35PM
Jordan Cvetanovski and Steven Glass who co-founded Pengana Capital's international equities business have left the firm with immediate effect.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Judith Beck
Author
Admin Special Accounts
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Swen Werner
Managing Director
State Street Global Markets
Marko Milek
Head of Data and Analytics APAC, Managing Director, State Street Alpha, Singapore
State Street Global Markets
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Julia Lee
FOUNDER AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
BURMAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD
It was an exercise in good judgement when Julia Lee went out on her own to establish Burman Invest. She shares with Karren Vergara what led to that moment.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something wrwKBh5h