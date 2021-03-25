Pengana portfolio managers depart

Jordan Cvetanovski and Steven Glass who co-founded Pengana Capital's international equities business have left the firm with immediate effect.

Pengana has appointed James McDonald as the interim deputy chief investment officer of the international equities strategies.

The duo had worked on the funds since 2015.

"Jordan and Steven have no intention to, and will not, disturb existing client relationships of the International Equity Strategy funds. They are confident that with their individual track records of success they will enjoy new opportunities," the two said in a joint statement.

"Jordan and Steven thank Pengana, its staff, customers, and investor platforms for their support over the past five years and wish them well."

Pengana said it will announce permanent arrangements for the investment management team soon, which will include McDonald and his team, plus a "highly credentialed external" investment management team.

The firm said the strategies will continue to be managed as usual.

McDonald was the deputy chief investment officer of Hunter Hall from 2011 to 2017, when it merged with Pengana.