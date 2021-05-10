Pengana appoints manager

Pengana has appointed US manager Harding Loevner to manage $435 million of assets in its listed and unlisted International Fund.

Harding Loevner will also manage both the LIC Pengana International Equities Limited (ASX: PIA) and the unlisted vehicle of the strategy.

Harding Loevner is based in New Jersey and manages US$84 billion for investors.

As a result of the change, the unlisted fund will be renamed Pengana Harding Loevner International Fund.

"We are extremely pleased to be able to partner with such a highly regarded team. Harding Loevner are truly one of the finest international equity managers worldwide, with an exceptional long-term track record of outperformance," Penagana Capital Group chief executive Russel Pillemer said.

We think that this is a very positive development for our investors - and have a high degree of confidence that they will benefit from strong long-term returns."

Pengana last week appointed Connecticut-based Axiom Investors to manage two funds: Pengana International Ethical Fund and Pengana International Fund - Ethical Opportunity.

The two manager changes follow Jordan Cvetanovski and Steven Glass's surprise walkout from the business in March. The duo co-founded Pengana's international equities business in 2015 left the firm with immediate effect.