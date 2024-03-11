Newspaper icon
Pendal shutters costly equity fund

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 11 MAR 2024   12:15PM

Pendal is terminating one of its funds, saying that it was too expensive to operate, 11 years on from its launch.

The Pendal Geared Imputation Fund will cease to exist on March 26, the fund manager told investors, as its "small size means that it has high running costs and cannot be managed in a cost-efficient way".

"The fund has also been in outflow for a number of years, and we consider that there is little prospect of significant growth in funds under management in the foreseeable future," the note read.

"As the fund continues to get smaller, continuing to run the fund would result in higher management costs for investors, which would reduce investment returns."

The fund had about $20.4 million in assets, according to Morningstar, and is designed for experienced investors who want the potential for long-term capital growth and tax effective income, diversification across Australian companies and industries.

The fund primarily invests in a geared portfolio of Australian shares, including Australian listed property securities and convertible preference shares that offer above average income returns and may also hold cash and may use derivatives, Morningstar's analysis read. Minimum investment amount was $500,000.

Portfolio manager Jim Taylor has overseen the fund since its 8 January 2003 inception. Analyst Oliver Renton began co-managing the fund in 2022, taking over from Andrew Waddington.

A fee comparison dated June 2021 showed that the fund charged a whopping 1.45% in management fees per annum - the highest among the other Pendal products.

"The cash proceeds from this termination will be paid directly to your nominated bank account on file on or around Wednesday 3 April 2024," Pendal wrote.

"We also expect that the termination of the Fund will result in a final distribution of the income of the Fund which will be paid directly to your nominated bank account before the payment of the cash proceeds from the termination."

Pendal's parent company Perpetual reported an increase to its underlying net profit after tax and operating revenue in the half-year to December.

Underlying profit after tax (UPAT) reached $98.2 million, 46% higher than the prior corresponding period because of the Pendal acquisition and higher wealth management earnings.

