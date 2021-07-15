Pendal FUM up $5bn

ASX-listed Pendal reported a $5 billion increase in funds under management in the June quarter, after outflows of $0.7 billion.

The fund manager's June end FUM stood at $106.7 billion, as higher markets and currency impact added $5 billion over the previous quarter.

Net outflows of $0.7 billion were mostly from lower margin cash after Westpac transitioned out its mandates.

It realised performance fees of $16.4 million during FY21, which is 29% higher than FY20.

In Pendal Australia, wholesale channel flows remained positive, institutional channel outflows totalled $0.9 billion primarily from Westpac.

Westpac also redeemed $0.4 million in listed property.

"We saw good flow momentum across the business and achieved positive inflows into most channels. Pleasingly there were strong inflows into our higher margin global and international [sic] equities strategies," said Pendal Group chief executive Nick Good.

"...In overview, we continue to seethe strength of the US region and its potential for future growth from the perspective of flows, FUM, and margins.." he said.

In March quarter, Pendal reported a "turnaround" in its net flows, as it received $900 million in net flows during the quarter.