Executive Appointments
Pendal bolsters ESG fixed income capability
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  TUESDAY, 16 JUN 2020   11:41AM

ASX-listed fund manager Pendal has moved to strengthen its capability in ESG fixed income investing through a series of appointments.

Two new assistant portfolio managers have been appointed to the firm's bond, income and defensive strategy teams, with a volatility analyst and a credit analyst also brought on board to broaden the firm's capabilities, particularly in respect of its ESG fixed income offerings.

Portfolio analyst Oliver Ge was promoted to assistant portfolio manager after six years at Pendal.

He will be joined by Uniting Ethical Investors portfolio manager Anna Hong, who links with the firm after previous stints at BlackRock and Challenger. Hong will be assigned to the Australian Composite and Cash Funds.

The firm appointed SouthPeak Investment Management portfolio analyst Thomas Ciszewski as a volatility analyst to work on the active long volatility strategy fund. He will also be tasked with structuring defensive strategies across a range of the firm's funds.

Previously, Ciszewski held a number of positions in a trading capacity for Deutsche Bank in Hong Kong and Sydney.

Finally, the firm added a new ESG credit analyst, former Institute for Economics and Peace research fellow Murray Ackman. Ackman will work across the firm's range of credit funds, with an emphasis on its Credit Impact Fund.

He most recently worked as an independent consultant for local private equity firms, reporting on the ESG measurements of Australian companies with a market cap below $1 billion.

Pendal said its bond, income and defensive strategies team is excited about the new appointments.

"The new hires will focus on areas of growth in the boutique and support our ambition to be a leader in environmental, social and governance (ESG) fixed income investing while providing objective-based income solutions and defensive strategies," Pendal said.

Last month the fund manager launched a new managed portfolio on AMP's MyNorth platform, which will deliver investors a focus on ESG and investments which adhere to a responsible and sustainable framework.

Read more: ESGPendalBlackRockChallengerDeutsche BankSouthPeak Investment ManagementUniting Ethical Investors
